10 Professional Athletes Who Became Actors

Time is undefeated. At some point, every professional athlete has to decide when to hang up their uniform and step away from the game. However, these athletes are often still in the prime of their lives, typically in their 30s or 40s. While professional sports have a due date, actors can work well into their twilight years. There are also younger athletes, maybe in their 20s, who leave the field because of a devastating injury, or perhaps they simply don't want to live with the physical grind of being a jock.

It makes sense then that many athletes experience a smooth transition into acting. Both professions take discipline, practice, dedication, mental toughness, and perhaps, most importantly, the ability to perform under intense pressure. Stepping up to home plate in the bottom of the ninth, down by a run, with two outs and the bases loaded is comparable to an actor trying to nail an emotionally exhaustive scene under bright lights, against a deadline, and with a large crew watching.

These professional athletes-turned-actors have all had massive careers in film and-or television. The examples do not include athletes like LeBron James or Michael Jordan who have simply dabbled in acting. One of these former muscle-bound athletes was a box-office king in the 1980s; another is currently one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. Did your favorite athlete-turned-actor make the cut?