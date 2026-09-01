These Baby Girl Names From The '80s Are On The Rise Again

Although many popular names reach their peak before sounding dated, the Social Security Administration reports that some '80s girl names never left the top 200 list.

Allison ranked at number 50 in the 1980s and climbed its way up to the 40s during the '90s, 2000s, and 2010s. It naturally went down in popularity from 2020 to 2025, but at number 94, it's in a better spot than it was in the '70s. Allison has Scottish roots, and in the 1200s, it was a popular last name in the southeastern part of Scotland and northern parts of England. Allison, which means "noble," became a gender-neutral first name as it replaced the feminine spelling with one "l." However, parents gave it to their little girls more often, and the SSA reports that Allison hasn't been in the top 1000 boy names since the 1960s. "America's Next Top Model" contestant Allison Harvard is a famous '80s baby with the name.

Ashley also remains in the top 200 girl names from 2020 to 2025, but it experienced a steeper decline in popularity. Like Allison, Ashley was originally a last name in England that means "ash tree clearing." Parents gave it to their sons when Ashley became a first name, but it was more common for American baby girls in the 1960s. According to the SSA, the name rose to number 4 in the '80s and number 2 in the '90s. It ranked at number 10 in the 2000s before falling to number 73 in the 2010s. The SSA reports that Ashley is number 147 in the top 200 from 2020 to 2025, so it looks like the decline hasn't made the name totally out of fashion.