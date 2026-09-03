The Amazing Life Of '80s Icon Dame Joan Collins

If we had to describe Dame Joan Collins using only three words, we'd probably choose "fierce," "glamorous," and "fabulous." Some people give off such a strong je ne sais quoi vibe that you can simply look at them and tell that they are special — Collins isn't just that kind of person now, but she has been for longer than some people's grandparents have been alive. In the 1950s, Collins emerged as a distinctive young adult with a palpable fire under her. By the 1980s, she solidified her place in history as a force to be reckoned with.

It's rare to find a living celebrity with over 60 years of experience nowadays. It's even more rare when said celebrity is not only still working in their respective industry but respected by the public. For all that Collins has said and done over the years, however, she's remained adamant that she's not the hot shot that everyone makes her out to be. "I don't consider myself to be that famous. I can walk in a room and I might be recognized but I'm not a reality star," Collins told Time Out in 2017. No matter how much she's tried to say otherwise, there's no doubt: Collins has been an icon, a legend, and the moment for quite some time. If anyone's lived an extraordinary life, it's her.