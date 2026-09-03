From Actor To Activist: The Amazing Life Of Jane Fonda

The following article mentions suicide.

Jane Fonda was born in New York City in 1937 to Frances Seymour Fonda and Henry Fonda, the latter of whom was a silver screen legend. Jane would go on to pursue acting as well, becoming a member of the Actors Studio in New York in her late teens. What followed has been an impressive show business career, including films like "Fun with Dick and Jane" and "9 to 5," as well as TV shows such as Netflix's "Grace and Frankie." It's baffling, then, that Jane Fonda has consistently downplayed her success.

Jane has also dedicated much of her life to activism, supporting everything from anti-war movements to environmentalism, women's rights, LGBTQIA+ rights, and beyond. This pursuit, she told Harper's Bazaar in 2021, taught her that "power has to come from inside." She went on: "It has to come from knowing who you are, why you're on earth, what is the meaning of your life. That's power."

Somehow, in between acting and fighting to make the planet a better place, she found romance — although being married three times meant Jane Fonda's love life has been complicated. Nonetheless, she raised a family, and Jane's relationship with her kids is a beautiful one. Without further ado, this is the truly impressive life of Jane Fonda.