The Best And Worst Dressed Stars Of The '60s

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It's the decade when man landed on the moon, the Cold War was getting ever colder, and fashion changed a ton. That's right, it's the swinging '60s. Sartorially, it was a decade of psychedelic colors, velvet-draped hippies, and mod-ish miniskirts. But what was it about the era that made it so unique style-wise?

"There is a sort of overtly democratic ethos to '60s fashion, there's a sense of mass consumerism ... Fashion in the '60s becomes, I think, a kind of metaphor, a symbol, of wider social changes," said Dominic Sandbrook on the podcast he co-hosts, "The Rest Is History." "So the rise of the teenager, the rise of youth culture. But also the enormous economic recovery from the austerity of the 1940s and the privations of World War II and the development of this sort of new ... full employment and economic growth and consumerism," he explained. "And fashion actually stands in for a lot of that." Indeed, whether it was modern materials like polyester and PVC or an increasingly casual vibe, clothes (and the world writ large) would never look the same again.

So, here are the best and worst dressed stars from the decade of stylistic switch-ups.