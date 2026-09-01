Double Trouble? Royal Insiders Say Meghan Markle & Sarah Ferguson Are Closer Than We Realized

There's no shortage of questions surrounding Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's move to the U.K. One of the biggest: if Megxit is over, will there be a royal family truce? This remains to be seen. Yet, rumor has it that Meghan has one surprising ally amidst the royals. And, that may mean that the couple has at least one family member in the U.K. to lean on — even if William, Prince of Wales will never forgive Harry.

While most people were surprised by news that Harry and Meghan were moving across the pond, former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson reportedly wasn't. Ferguson has been absent from the public eye since her ex-husband, ex-Prince Andrew, was evicted from his home, Windsor's Royal Lodge, and she was forced out along with him. She has reportedly been in Portugal staying with her daughter and son-in-law, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and their children. Now, she is said to be returning to England and almost surely hoping that she can avoid media attention. It's entirely possible that she timed the move with Meghan and Harry's return in hopes of sharing the spotlight with a story that was sure to eclipse hers. In turn, per the Daily Mail, historian Andrew Lownie surmises that Meghan may be seeking advice from someone who has been in her shoes. After all, Ferguson certainly knows what it's like to be ostracized by the royal family and the public.