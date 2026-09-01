Double Trouble? Royal Insiders Say Meghan Markle & Sarah Ferguson Are Closer Than We Realized
There's no shortage of questions surrounding Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex's move to the U.K. One of the biggest: if Megxit is over, will there be a royal family truce? This remains to be seen. Yet, rumor has it that Meghan has one surprising ally amidst the royals. And, that may mean that the couple has at least one family member in the U.K. to lean on — even if William, Prince of Wales will never forgive Harry.
While most people were surprised by news that Harry and Meghan were moving across the pond, former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson reportedly wasn't. Ferguson has been absent from the public eye since her ex-husband, ex-Prince Andrew, was evicted from his home, Windsor's Royal Lodge, and she was forced out along with him. She has reportedly been in Portugal staying with her daughter and son-in-law, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, and their children. Now, she is said to be returning to England and almost surely hoping that she can avoid media attention. It's entirely possible that she timed the move with Meghan and Harry's return in hopes of sharing the spotlight with a story that was sure to eclipse hers. In turn, per the Daily Mail, historian Andrew Lownie surmises that Meghan may be seeking advice from someone who has been in her shoes. After all, Ferguson certainly knows what it's like to be ostracized by the royal family and the public.
Princess Eugenie may have brought Meghan Markle and Sarah Ferguson together
While there is no hard evidence of the rumored alliance between Meghan Markle and Sarah Ferguson, it's easy to see how this may have come to be. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank moved out of Kensington Palace to raise their children in Portugal. This means that she and Prince Harry have more in common than we might have thought. Not only did both cousins move abroad in hopes of a more normal, private life, but Harry and Meghan also have a vacation home in Portugal.
Throughout the royal family turmoil, it has seemed that Harry and Eugenie remained friends, with Eugenie often showing signs that she's Team Meghan amid the ongoing feud with Catherine, Princess of Wales. So, it's safe to guess that the families may see each other while in Portugal. Not only has Ferguson reportedly been visiting her daughter and son-in-law there, but insiders even claim that she was hoping to be gifted the keys to the place, giving her the chance at a longer stay. So, maybe there have been some get-togethers in Portugal that allowed Ferguson and Meghan to form a friendship. If so, they're likely happy to have each other in the U.K. now in what will surely be an interesting and tumultuous new chapter for both of them.