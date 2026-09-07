How To Copy Taylor Swift's Lavish Style On A Budget
Taylor Swift has sold 1.6 million "The Life of a Showgirl" vinyls in the streaming era, she went around the world in 2023 and came back with the highest-grossing tour of all time, plus she allegedly gets her money's worth out of a private jet. That is to say, she's not short of a dollar or two, and she's not afraid to spend a bit of it on her wardrobe. Just take a look at some of Swift's wildly expensive outfits and accessories that prove she's out of touch. From Oscar de la Renta gowns that cost half of most people's annual salary (as per SoFi) to crystal-covered Versace bodysuits, the 15-time Billboard No. 1 artist's style is nothing short of luxurious. Heck, she even got a custom Jonathan Anderson-designed Dior wedding dress for her big day.
Thanks to dedicated websites and insatiable Instagram accounts, the "Style" singer's style has been categorized with forensic detail. So, how do you sum up her lavish look? "[A]lmost like the girl next door — but better," fashion psychology ace Carolyn Mair told Business Insider. "Swift effortlessly transitions from vintage-inspired looks to contemporary, edgier ensembles — always maintaining an air of sophistication," she added. "Many of her fashion choices can be emulated easily by her fans, which makes her even more aspirational and relatable." But how can we mere mortals even attempt to afford her eye-wateringly expensive wardrobe? Well, we're here to help you look like the girl next door (but better) on a budget.
Go Taylor Swift and get a corset
The corset is an it item in the mid-2020s. Everyone's wearing 'em, whether it's Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner or Madonna. More than a handful of times, Taylor Swift has also dipped her toe into the trend, like when she donned a "The Life of a Showgirl" coded pale green velvet number at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in 2026. That particular corset was designed by Wiederhoft, who makes corsets that retail anywhere between $2,000 and $11,000 and, according to their website, have been described as "the high priest of corsets made in New York." Even with a reduced-to-clear sale, these pretty corsets would still cost a pretty penny. That's without mentioning Swift's Jimmy Choo heels and $30,000-plus Dena Kemp jewelry.
Thankfully, you can get your trend on, and your Swift on, with these look-alike pieces. For those looking for a two-piece, there's this figure-hugging lime green lace corset set from Mars The Label. Or, for those fans of velvet, the Misspap velvet corset dress all-in-one at Pretty Little Thing looks suitably Swiftian. Whichever you prefer, both pieces take more than a few zeros off the price on the Wiederhoft tags.
Her custom florals can be copied
Not many of us could afford custom floral Givenchy by Sarah Burton dresses, or even slightly cheaper flowery Veronica Beard pieces, without taking out a second mortgage. But Taylor Swift can, and she doesn't have to do any financial gymnastics. Take her looks at the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame and an "Eras Tour: The Final Show" event in August of the same year: Swift was less easter egg and more overtly obvious about a black-based floral dress being a staple of her lavish wardrobe. As one user on Reddit put it regarding the Givenchy number, "This dress is GORGEOUS! Best look she's had in a long time."
For those who want a piece of the action, and to perhaps throw one of your own best 'fits in a while at a fraction of the price that comes with custom Givenchy, we've got you covered with a few copies. Many of us can afford the more reasonably priced ASOS, and you can get a lace-detailed and subtle floral-patterned black dress that'd be perfect for any occasion, red carpet or not, for $65. Likewise, another ASOS black floral cowl neck dress is a near-identical replica of Swift's Songwriter Hall of Fame look. Whether it's for this summer or next, get your Swift-esque timeless florals ready.
Want Taylor Swift's glitz and glam? We've got you covered
If you're looking for some Swiftian sparkle on your next night out, you don't need to spend over $20,000 as Taylor did with her crystal-covered Oscar de la Renta cocktail dress from the 2022 VMAs. Indeed, you can still be bejeweled when you walk into the room and make the whole room shimmer on a budget. "[It's] super cute and fits perfectly," wrote an online shopper of an EMOTTOS sequin glitter mini halter dress from Amazon. "The dress is not too short, but it's not long either. In short, the perfect size," added another satisfied customer.
But if you're looking for something that has the same see-through style that Swift's did, check out this low-cut diamante mesh mini-dress from Bella Barnett that, as the product description notes, is "a great choice for showing off your legs and dancing the night away." So, grab whoever the Haim sister, Gigi Hadid, or Selena Gomez is in your life and hit the town.
Look like a faux throwback Taylor Swift with a faux leather jacket
"[I] wonder if that Rick Owens jacket calls to Taylor Swift like the green goblin mask," quipped one user on X. "[B]ring back Rick Owens [being worn by] Taylor Swift," pleaded another X user. Well, you can, just perhaps not in $2,000 Rick Owens but a cheaper alternative instead. In the early 2010s, Taylor Swift mixed high-end leather jackets with mini-dresses and skinny jeans to look like she was the lost female member of The Hellp. Indeed, it was all part of Swift's gorgeous style transformation.
With that in mind, why not try out this Owens-esque collarless faux leather jacket from ASOS with this cat-patterned smock dress from Lazy Oaf? Or, if it's colder out, ditch the dress and pair that leather jacket with a Swift-similar pair of high-rise skinny jeans from the GAP, a red cable knit beanie from Etsy, and a chunky scarf from Marcella New York like the "Red" singer did back in the day.
Give yourself a present with a Taylor Swift birthday party look dupe
Everyone wants to feel like a chart-topping pop star on their birthday. Fortunately, with this copycat look, you can dress exactly like Taylor Swift did for her 34th birthday in 2023, when she wore a little black mini-dress adorned with Swarovski crystal renderings of the night sky. While Taylor's version was from Clio Peppiatt, whose sparkling gowns retail for a couple of thousand dollars, we've got a couple of more than adequate equivalents.
Take this black sequinned dress with star motifs from Amazon. Although there's no midnight sky made of jewels, as we've covered, stars are very much in the Swift style playbook. If a simpler LBD is more your thing, check out this high-necked mini-dress from Amazon that has a similar two-piece structure to Swift's Roberto Cavalli dress from the 2023 Grammys. The "Wi$h Li$t" hitmaker also had a faux fur coat on hand for her 34th to shield herself from the December elements, and you can find not dissimilar versions on, you guessed it, Amazon. Wearing any of these dresses would put you in good style company, with Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen also fans of the classic look of black dresses.
Get all autumnal by copying this Taylor Swift fall look
Put "Evermore" on the speakers, hit the Starbucks drive-thru, and grab that pumpkin spice latte. Here's how to look like Taylor Swift this fall. Given that Miss Americana is unashamedly a fan of the season, it makes sense she'd have some lavish pieces to pull out of her closet when the leaves start falling off trees. While Swift wears Manolo Blahnik boots and $500 brown leather jackets, we have some autumn options that'll make you look high-end at relatively low prices.
If you're looking for autumnal jackets to keep warm and look cool, check out this faux leather blazer from Princess Polly. For footwear, these chocolate-colored faux suede riding boots from ASOS will make you look like you almost love cinnamon-covered cookies as much as Swift herself. In a TikTok, Swift decrees that autumn is all about: "Hats, and scarves, and knee socks, and wearing tights for the first time in months." Well, there's a Uniqlo skirt that is similar to a piece she dons in the aforementioned short-form video, and the same shop has you covered for knee socks and maroon tights. As Swift adds in the caption, "Basic autumn lovers RISE."
Try her expensive game day looks for a fraction of the cost
If your significant other drags you to watch them play sports on a Sunday, then do your best to feel like Taylor Swift when she spends her weekends watching hubby Travis Kelce on the football field by copying her designer football outfits. Seriously, just look at Swift's best (and worst) game day looks. In 2025, for example, she wore a Louis Vuitton zip-up, beanie, and miniskirt that, as per Business Insider, cost just shy of $15,000. Most people don't have LV money, so check out this black mock neck zip-up from And Other Stories, which substitutes a monogram pattern for white detailing. In terms of black beanie hats, they're a dime a dozen (or around $5 for one) on Amazon, the only difference is that these ones just don't have an L or a V on them. On feet, a pair of classic 1460 leather Dr. Martens boots will make you look almost identical to Swift.
To make this outfit even better (and cheaper), you can use your aforementioned Uniqlo autumnal tights to complete the look. Swift has also donned a lot of on-theme red when watching Kelce, and you can find a similar look to her $5,000 Versace set with this burgundy two-piece from ASOS. Whether she's looking to keep warm or wear team colors on the sidelines, the "So High School" songstress has plenty of outfit inspo.
Cop Taylor Swift's courtside style
Speaking of sports, Taylor Swift is no stranger to getting some courtside excitement at a basketball game. Although the look she wore to one game against the Cavaliers, for example, is fairly simple, her Stella McCartney denim and black bomber retails at $1,990, and her jeans from the same brand cost almost $800. That's without even mentioning her Dior bag. So, here's how to recreate it. A vintage Adidas Originals track top, like the ones found on eBay, is an even sportier version of her jacket. To get a similar handbag that won't force you to tighten your purse strings, this faux leather Mango x Hailey Bieber collab bag found at ASOS is a dead ringer for T-Swizzle's Dior. Below the belt, these Abercrombie and Fitch jeans will make you look good for about 10% of the price of Swift's Stella McCartney versions. It's a simple, sporty, stylish, and, most of all, cost effective look.
Thankfully, at the Knicks' now-famous game four against San Antonio Spurs Swift, Este Haim, and Alana Haim offered the most cost-effective way of copying their style by crafting their own blue T-shirts with orange text. All you'd need is a plain blue tee, like this crewneck number from the GAP, and orange iron-on lettering from Amazon. Well, that, and you'll need to think of a Knicks-based pun. Knick Jonas? Knickola Tesla?
Outdo everyone by copying Taylor Swift's off-duty style
Whether it's popping to the store or getting your morning coffee, why not do so off-duty Taylor Swift style? If you're feeling like throwback Taylor, you'll need the kind of pastel-toned mini-dresses that she wore in the mid-2010s. There's a lovely ASOS embroidered dress that'll do just fine when running errands. Or, this blue floral gingham midaxi dress, also from ASOS, fits the bill just as well.
If you're looking to dress it down even more, then we've got options for that too. Though, Swift still dresses down with high-spending. Indeed, one look she wore while heading to Bradley Cooper's New York pad in October 2023 cost over $6,000 and consisted of a Stella McCartney embroidered rugby shirt worn as a dress, knee-high leather Prada boots, and a Tod's crossbody bag. Luckily, a long rugby shirt courtesy of H&M is an adequate substitute. These burgundy ASOS boots are made for walking (to your pal's apartment), and this Mango crossbody will hold any items you need when stepping out on the town. However, you can cop the exact beige Polo Ralph Lauren cap she wore, and that's an item that'll never go out of style.
Look proposal-ready with this 'fit
There are a few sweet details about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding rings you might have missed. But one thing almost no one missed, in an Instagram post that amassed over 35 million likes, was the former's $398 Polo Ralph Lauren black-and-white striped proposal dress. "Classic striped sundress! Perfect choice!" wrote one user on X about the outfit. "Drop dead beautiful," added a Reddit user. Indeed, it was a dress so good that it sold out almost immediately after the proposal pictures hit the 'gram.
Fear not, though, we have your shopping sorted with some cheaper alternatives. This Lulus green striped dress is squint away from being an exact replica of Swift's. As is this NUFIWI maxi dress from Amazon. Thankfully, for your bank account, both cost less than $100. So, if you want a fairytale romance, wearing Swift-esque dresses is a good way to start. Unfortunately, some stars weren't able to have similar sartorial successes at the actual nuptials. Here are Swift's wedding guest looks ranked from worst to best.
Look rockin' by copying Taylor Swift's on-stage style
If all the world's a stage, why not adopt Taylor Swift's tour looks? You wouldn't be the first. "[F]ans are looking to maximize their [concert-going] experience, and dressing up in homage to their favourite artists is part of this experience," stylist Rosanna Elettra told the BBC. "They want to feel part of the tour and then share it online with other fans." Over land and sea, fans at Eras Tour dates donned their own homages to the "Mastermind" singer's stage looks. There was a whole lot of variety, but we have options that can cover you from the Roberto Cavalli "Fearless" fringe dress to the Vivienne Westwood "The Tortured Poets Department" looks.
If "Speak Now" is your vibe, then check out this ASOS sleeveless lilac midi-dress. If you're "Fearless," go for this gold Lucy In The Sky dress before your next night out. For those keener on the softer tones of "Folklore" and "Evermore," you'd wanna grab for one of these Abercrombie and Fitch dipped waist midi-dresses, which come in the era-suitable colors of mustard and brown. For members of "The Tortured Poets Department," Oh Polly has plenty of structured white dresses not dissimilar to Swift's. If that's left you scratching your head, here's every Swift era explained. But as long as your wardrobe has lots of glitter, lots of sparkles, and some long flowing dresses, then you won't fall far short of looking like Swift in her performance getup.
There are copies of Taylor Swift's film premiere pieces that don't cost a pretty penny
Taylor Swift loves an Oscar de la Renta dress, and we do too. Heck, a few looks from the fashion house are the best Swift outfits from an era of her career. The only issue is, they cost an eye-watering amount of money. We're talking a couple of thousand dollars here. However, these alternatives will keep your bank balance in the black and out of the red, while putting you in similar yellows and blues to the ones Taylor Swift wears at movie premieres.
Swift donned a $8,000-plus yellow Oscar de la Renta dress when performing her song "I Knew It, I Knew You" on-stage at the "Toy Story 5" premiere, and you can get a somewhat similar piece from Urban Outfitters for less than $150. If blue is more your color, ape this classy Swift look from the premiere of "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" by way of this asymmetrical floral midi dress from And Other Stories. Even if you aren't walking any red carpets, you might as well look like you are while you're strolling down the sidewalk.