How To Copy Taylor Swift's Lavish Style On A Budget

Taylor Swift has sold 1.6 million "The Life of a Showgirl" vinyls in the streaming era, she went around the world in 2023 and came back with the highest-grossing tour of all time, plus she allegedly gets her money's worth out of a private jet. That is to say, she's not short of a dollar or two, and she's not afraid to spend a bit of it on her wardrobe. Just take a look at some of Swift's wildly expensive outfits and accessories that prove she's out of touch. From Oscar de la Renta gowns that cost half of most people's annual salary (as per SoFi) to crystal-covered Versace bodysuits, the 15-time Billboard No. 1 artist's style is nothing short of luxurious. Heck, she even got a custom Jonathan Anderson-designed Dior wedding dress for her big day.

Thanks to dedicated websites and insatiable Instagram accounts, the "Style" singer's style has been categorized with forensic detail. So, how do you sum up her lavish look? "[A]lmost like the girl next door — but better," fashion psychology ace Carolyn Mair told Business Insider. "Swift effortlessly transitions from vintage-inspired looks to contemporary, edgier ensembles — always maintaining an air of sophistication," she added. "Many of her fashion choices can be emulated easily by her fans, which makes her even more aspirational and relatable." But how can we mere mortals even attempt to afford her eye-wateringly expensive wardrobe? Well, we're here to help you look like the girl next door (but better) on a budget.