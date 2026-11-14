12 Celebs Who Reinvented Their Style For The Better In Their 50s & Beyond

To those who watched "Baywatch" in the '90s, Pamela Anderson might appear completely unrecognizable now. Once the epitome of the era's kitschiest fashion aesthetics — with heavy makeup, skimpy attires, and bold hairdos defining her persona — Anderson looks like a completely different person today, courtesy of a dramatic transformation journey she has embarked on in recent years. The former Playboy model switched out her signature over-the-top style with a far subtler lookbook that leans into more natural, neutral choices. One of the first of such headline-making moments came about in 2023, when Anderson showed up to Paris Fashion Week barefaced. "I know I wasn't making strides toward world peace, but I was making a statement," the 50-something star told British Vogue at the time. "In this day and age, do we even know what a face looks like anymore?"

Since then, the "Baywatch" babe has been on a makeup-free campaign that has drawn wide appreciation. Ever the rebel, though, Anderson still isn't averse to trying out a flashy hairstyle every once in a while. She went from elegant blonde waves to a fringe-lined bob and then a choppy redhead look, all in a matter of a few months. This era of experimentation seems to have rung in a new sense of autonomy for Anderson, who remarked that she was done playing characters and was making a move toward being more herself. "My dogs love me like this, my garden loves me like this."