12 Celebs Who Reinvented Their Style For The Better In Their 50s & Beyond
For a star to thrive and survive in Hollywood, they have to learn the art of reinvention. It's the code to crack the game in an industry that constantly keeps changing, switching out the old for the new, the redundant for the relevant, and the once-famous for fresher faces. This is especially true of fashion, which, unlike acting — a craft that can be sustained over a lifetime — keeps evolving rapidly every few years.
Celebrities who can keep up with these cyclical trends, or create their own, successfully attain the status of fashion icons. Wonderfully enough, many notables who have managed to navigate this tricky space in recent years are well over 50. Either by undergoing completely radical transformations or by simply maturing their classic styles, these stars have redefined what it means to walk in step with today's shifting fashion landscape without camouflaging their age. Here are some celebs who reinvented their style for the better in their 50s and beyond.
Pamela Anderson
To those who watched "Baywatch" in the '90s, Pamela Anderson might appear completely unrecognizable now. Once the epitome of the era's kitschiest fashion aesthetics — with heavy makeup, skimpy attires, and bold hairdos defining her persona — Anderson looks like a completely different person today, courtesy of a dramatic transformation journey she has embarked on in recent years. The former Playboy model switched out her signature over-the-top style with a far subtler lookbook that leans into more natural, neutral choices. One of the first of such headline-making moments came about in 2023, when Anderson showed up to Paris Fashion Week barefaced. "I know I wasn't making strides toward world peace, but I was making a statement," the 50-something star told British Vogue at the time. "In this day and age, do we even know what a face looks like anymore?"
Since then, the "Baywatch" babe has been on a makeup-free campaign that has drawn wide appreciation. Ever the rebel, though, Anderson still isn't averse to trying out a flashy hairstyle every once in a while. She went from elegant blonde waves to a fringe-lined bob and then a choppy redhead look, all in a matter of a few months. This era of experimentation seems to have rung in a new sense of autonomy for Anderson, who remarked that she was done playing characters and was making a move toward being more herself. "My dogs love me like this, my garden loves me like this."
Demi Moore
"The Substance" was not a biopic about Demi Moore but the 2024 Oscar-nominated film, which marked the actor's much-awaited big Hollywood comeback, sure mirrored the resurgence she has enjoyed of late. Much like her character Elisabeth Sparkle — who renews her fame with an age-reversing revamp — Moore appears to have shed her life of relative privacy to mark her grand return to the industry that she ruled through the '80s and '90s. And this time around, she is showing up more fashionably than ever before. The 60-plus star seems to have undergone a major sartorial transformation, including everything from street-style parachute pants to whimsical couture gowns in her current lookbook.
She debuted one of her most radical attires yet at the Milan Fashion Week, looking unrecognizable in extra large dark glasses and a figure-hugging 'fit complete with a leather jacket. She also switched out her signature long locks for a chic bob to complete the biker babe aesthetic. Her best accessory, however, was her pint-sized puppy, Pilaf, whom she held in one hand and who has garnered a fanbase of her own by accompanying her star mom to various events. While several of Moore's recent appearances have invited mixed reactions, the senior actor knows not to take either herself or her critics too seriously. As she told Women's Wear Daily, "The reality is we can do our best to approach it the same every time, but we're not gonna always hit it out of the park."
Lisa Rinna
Lisa Rinna's style transformation over the years has been so comprehensive that if one were to look at photos from her '90s television heyday, her current avatar might just appear unrecognizable. And it's not just owing to her various plastic surgery routines, about which the "Days of Our Lives" star has been endlessly vocal, but also because of the dramatic wardrobe makeover she has undergone. The 60-something television icon has been one of the industry's brightest, most innovative fashionistas in recent years — a turn she told Vogue came circa 2023 on the sets of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," when she played around with some couture outfits and wigs.
Soon after, she went to Paris for a fashion show and returned a legend. "I've really taken the opportunity and run with it because it truly is my passion and my joy," Rinna said. Big and bold seems to be the defining spirit of everything Rinna has been wearing these past few years. She isn't afraid to experiment with wild prints and zany silhouettes, frequently pairing her attires with striking hairstyles; she sported a variation of this look at the Fashion Awards in 2025, to which she wore a plaid outfit and bleached bouffant hair (along with pale eyebrows to match). The sexagenarian is clearly relishing this fashion-forward phase in her life, proclaiming, "I don't ever want it to end."
Jeff Goldblum
Jeff Goldblum's wardrobe only seems to be getting more eclectic with age. The 70-plus actor is easily one of the most fashionable men in his industry — and many industries beyond. Wonderfully enough, this shift toward extra snazzy fashion — think zebra print pants, floral formals, sequinned jackets, colored suits — is a hallmark of his more senior years. His years as a rising star in the '70s through to his transformation into a screen legend in the '90s and the 2000s were dominated by sober looks that exuded a more classic Hollywood charm.
Experimental fashion has become a mainstay of Goldblum's celebrity only in recent years and, needless to say, the world is loving the silver-haired actor's turn as a style icon. Press tours for the "Wicked" franchise in 2024 and 2025 took his sartorial adventures to new peaks with dramatic fur-lined coats, floor-grazing jackets, printed suits, and whatnot. According to Goldblum, his penchant for creative clothing can be traced back to his childhood. "I was always an interesting little boy I think, and early on, I had a flair for drawing and painting," he told Esquire, commenting on his bravado to wear John Lennon glasses to school as a child. At the core of his couture lookbook is a remarkably simple idea: "Don't go with what you're supposed to do. Don't try to impress anybody."
Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda has lived an amazing life, complete with a highly decorated acting career and an equally remarkable record of activism. Between her busy schedules of doing era-defining work both on and off screen, Fonda has also (somehow) sustained her status as a fashion icon with an inimitable personal style. For many decades now, the all-rounder — who turned 50 back in 1987 — has been dressing for power with sharp tailored suits and stately figure-hugging gowns that exude old world Hollywood glam. Although it's radically different in aesthetic, Fonda's current wardrobe feels like a spiritual continuation of her younger fashion sensibilities, which were also largely driven by simplicity.
While Fonda has enjoyed the odd experimental moment — such as the dramatic black and pink, bow-toting gown she wore to the 2015 Cannes Film Festival — her style veers toward classic rather than avant-garde. As she explained to W magazine that same year, "I'm best when I'm wearing something structured, with no frills or bows. Something that will show my waist and bum, because I've always had a good bum." Her killer arms, which were once the star of her '80s aerobics era, are something she now prefers keeping covered owing to her age. Being self-conscious, Fonda feels, is not a bad thing. "Now I pay attention to how I present myself to the world. I realize that it matters."
Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman has had very few wardrobe misses ever since she came to prominence in the late '80s. Across red carpets, premieres, showbiz events, and even off-duty days, the Hollywood icon has always cleaned up well and shown up fashionably. And that oomph factor is only growing as the years wear on. Interestingly, there seems to be no method to Kidman's madness when it comes to playing dress-up. The Australia native has indulged in all sorts of 'fits and silhouettes over the years, switching between ballgowns and pantsuits to denims seamlessly.
It's hard to choose from all of Kidman's best looks through her 50s, with each appearance more dazzling than the last, but her more recent sartorial adventures warrant some extra attention. Events for her 2026 film "Practical Magic 2" brought Kidman out in all her witchy glory, as she attempted everything from lingerie-inspired dresses to embellished high-slit gowns. She later broke the internet with a skin-baring photoshoot for Vogue Australia that put her rock-hard abs on display. She reiterated the wisdom many of her 50-plus colleagues have dispensed about becoming confident with age. "I think I'm just more comfortable in my own skin right now. That's my new thing ... Weird to get that at 59, but I'm glad to say I somehow got there," she said.
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt has always been a freethinker when it comes to fashion. Back in the '90s, when gender fluid wasn't a popular style sub-genre, the award-winning actor posed in a variety of short, shimmery dresses for an avant-garde Rolling Stone feature. His blonde locks, too, eschewed any linearity and kept changing in length through the early years of his fame, going seamlessly from "Interview with the Vampire" long to "Fight Club" short. As the millennium turned and his celebrity swelled, Pitt stuck to relatively safer styles that comprised sharp tuxes and suave casuals, channeling traditional Hollywood glam. In his late 50s, however, Pitt embarked on a wild wardrobe revamp that shone through most gloriously during promotions for his 2022 film "Bullet Train." Brightly colored co-ord sets, streetwear-style pyjamas, and pastel suits all dominated his lookbook for the season.
He pulled out all the stops at his film's premiere in Berlin, to which he showed up in a knee-grazing brown skirt under a casual pink shirt and jacket. The moment, unsurprisingly, caused a frenzy. Pitt, on his part, had a simple explanation: "We're all going to die, so let's mess it up" (via Variety). He seems to abide strongly by that mantra, choosing to mix up his personal style with bold colors and experimental fashion, none of which compromises on comfort. As he told Esquire, "You get older, you get crankier, and comfort becomes more important. I think it's as simple as that."
Andie MacDowell
Andie MacDowell's hair is as famous as her filmography, if not more. Her big, beautiful crown of curls has adorned her celebrity since she rose to prominence as a rom-com sweetheart in the '90s with "Groundhog Day" and "Four Weddings and a Funeral." While her relationship with stardom fluctuated over the years, she thankfully retained her signature look; in fact, she enhanced it for the better with an age-conscious revamp. By letting time take its course and nature work its magic, MacDowell underwent what can only be considered one of the trendiest gray hair transformations in Hollywood –a journey that began during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to enthrall.
"I always wanted to be salt and pepper!" she told Vogue, noting that she went back and forth on the decision, owing to her professional commitments, but eventually went ahead with it. "It was just so clear to me that my instincts were right because I've never felt more powerful. I feel more honest. I feel like I'm not pretending." Today, she is inspiring scores of people to discover the side of ageing that allows one to ditch the charade. "I'm not young. And I'm okay with that," she said in a chat with Michael Keaton for Interview magazine. "I feel so much more comfortable. It's like I've taken a mask off or something."
Walton Goggins
Hollywood has found its unlikeliest style guy in Walton Goggins. Ever since "The White Lotus" thrust the 50-something star back into the spotlight, Goggins has been enjoying a wild fashion moment. It's a pleasantly unexpected turn of events for an actor who has always made more headlines for his work than his wardrobe. Rick Hatchett, the floral shirt-wearing character he played in Season 3 of the award-winning black comedy show, seemingly breathed new life into Goggins' more fashionable side.
According to him, though, this iconoclasm is nothing new. "My style has been the style that I could afford at the time, but it was always my style, and it was always unique," he told Mr. Porter's The Journal. "It's evolved over time, from being able to afford nicer things, but it's never changed." One of the clearest exhibits of this goes back to 2024, when he rocked a sheer top under a suit so tastefully at the Gotham TV Awards that GQ called him a "style god."
In Goggins' post-Rick era, he began pushing the boundary like never before. For his Met Gala debut in 2025, for instance, he went super bold in a long pleated skirt. Being the internet's latest obsession, though has hardly been a traditional experience for Goggins, who often finds himself at the receiving end of unusual compliments that evoke his receding hairline and sex appeal in the same breath — something he humorously addressed in a viral "Saturday Night Live" monologue.
Halle Berry
Halle Berry has always been regarded as one of Hollywood's bravest hair chameleons. And we're happy to report that she is right on track even in her 60s. The "Monster's Ball" star debuted the newest of such bold hair looks in 2026 by switching out her shoulder-length waves for a short, fringe-lined French bob that fashion commentators deemed an all-season hit. Although it was hardly Berry's first short hairstyle, the hit-or-miss curtain crop style could have gone either way for the curly-haired diva but, as always, she made it work successfully. "I think as I'm aging, I'm learning that confidence just grows," Berry said at an event for women's health, per People. "It's your 'I have zero f***s to give' chapter." In any case, Berry has never been one to set too much store by convention.
She went mainstream as a model with the pixie cut as far back as the 1980s, a time when the industry was still heavily into longer hair aesthetics. Cropped hair set Berry apart from her contemporaries right at the start of her career and, as she has often recounted, was definitive in kicking off her acting journey. While she hasn't worn her signature look in a long time, she did assure the world that she would bring it back in a salt-and-pepper look at some point.
Jude Law
Jude Law is a true case study in how one can experiment with style without compromising on classic aesthetic. A simple exhibit is the casual suit combination the 50-plus English heartthrob has been rocking on repeat in recent years. All it takes is a thin silk scarf running loosely around his neck and down under his coat, which is layered over a vest not a shirt. On a lucky day, there will also be some chest hair peeking out. His comfort-forward dressing mantra is something a lot of his fashionable contemporaries also propagate but which Law's 'fits embody best.
"Sometimes I quite like contrasting what's maybe expected of an occasion. Sometimes I like toeing the line. I always like to feel comfortable the older I get," he told Esquire, saying that while he hadn't ever consciously worked toward developing an individual personal style, he did enjoy expressing himself through his wardrobe. Scarves, loose suits, day jackets — everything his fashion has become synonymous with now are part of the mix. It seems to be an extension of his "The Talented Mr. Ripley" days, when he first made a splash with his breezy Mediterranean style as the über-wealthy Dickie Greenleaf, who, per Law's description, looked "incredibly elegant but also throwaway." The 1999 role was crucial in firmly establishing his image as the master of rakish high fashion — a status he continues to hold with perhaps even greater distinction.
Salma Hayek
Even an eternal beauty like Salma Hayek cannot stay ageless forever. And while her aura hardly betrays the fact that the "Desperado" star is past her 50s, time is leaving its imprint in little ways. Hayek, in this situation, is doing what many other actresses who are aging like fine wine are doing — embracing her changing avatar. In recent years, Hayek has been unafraid to share her most candid, makeup-free moments that show her at her natural best, complete with silver in her hair and crinkles on her face. She rang in her diamond jubilee on social media in 2026 with a post that put exactly those features on glorious display, while she enjoyed a nude swim at the beach (via Instagram). By choosing not to cover these parts of herself up, even at showbiz events, Hayek seems to be making a statement that her age is now inseparable from her persona.
"I'm not going to apologize for this age," she told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "It's good to be 60. You strive for this age. I'm quite excited about embracing this new time. I feel young, which is all that matters." Sure enough, Hayek has lost none of her youthfulness, still going as strong on her fashion game as she did decades ago, with her signature figure-hugging 'fits continuing to put her statuesque physique on display.