Bewitched Star Elizabeth Montgomery's Full Transformation

On September 17, 1964, Elizabeth Montgomery watched as the first episode of "Bewitched" hit television screens across America. The show — which featured Montgomery as a witch-turned-housewife named Samantha Stephens — was the product of an extensive collaboration between the lead actor and her then-husband, director-producer William Asher. It would have been impossible for Montgomery or Asher to know just how huge a hit the show would become. However, from the very beginning, the sitcom enticed viewers across the country, and that was before the best Halloween episodes from "Bewitched" gained acclaim.

One of the most unforgettable parts of the show is, of course, the slight twitch of the nose that Samantha used to perform spells. Some fans of "Bewitched" may not know that this element was not originally baked into the script. Asher had the idea after watching Montgomery perform this unconscious movement repeatedly throughout their marriage. As he once told the Archive of American Television (via People), "When I first realized that would make good motivator for the witchcraft, I had told her about it and I tried to do it." Montgomery, though, didn't know that she often twitched her nose and had no idea what he was talking about. It wasn't until he caught the actor twitching her nose while making drinks that he communicated his idea. Montgomery decided to give it a try, and a cultural moment was born.