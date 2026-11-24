Several actors have made themselves comfortable and familiar faces on the Hallmark network, but one who has been particularly shining over the past few years is Autumn Reeser. Having started out in teen dramas, taking a look at what Reeser starred in before becoming a Hallmark star shows how prolific she's been over her career. But these days, she appears regularly across the Hallmark network in Christmas movies, cozy mysteries, and more.

As familiar as people who occasionally watch Hallmark movies are with Reeser, however, there are things that only true Hallmark fans know about her, including that she used to run a blog called Move Lifestyle with two friends. As she told MediaVillage, "Then I had kids, discovered spirituality, so many things in my life happened." One of the other things she got busy with is her Hallmark career, so we put together this guide to all of Reeser's Hallmark movies to date.