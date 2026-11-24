All Of Autumn Reeser's Hallmark Movies (So Far), Ranked By Reviews
Several actors have made themselves comfortable and familiar faces on the Hallmark network, but one who has been particularly shining over the past few years is Autumn Reeser. Having started out in teen dramas, taking a look at what Reeser starred in before becoming a Hallmark star shows how prolific she's been over her career. But these days, she appears regularly across the Hallmark network in Christmas movies, cozy mysteries, and more.
As familiar as people who occasionally watch Hallmark movies are with Reeser, however, there are things that only true Hallmark fans know about her, including that she used to run a blog called Move Lifestyle with two friends. As she told MediaVillage, "Then I had kids, discovered spirituality, so many things in my life happened." One of the other things she got busy with is her Hallmark career, so we put together this guide to all of Reeser's Hallmark movies to date.
21. I Do, I Do, I Do
The "Groundhog Day" time loop is a classic plot device, and it's the central device of 2015's "I Do, I Do, I Do." Autumn Reeser plays Jaclyn, an architect who's forced to relive her disastrous wedding day over and over again, all while dealing with doubts about her groom. Supported by her fiancé's brother, Jaclyn works out if this marriage is something she really wants.
"I Do, I Do, I Do" has an overall IMDb rating of 6.1/10, but it didn't leave every viewer impressed. One reviewer gave it a 1/10, calling it "profoundly disturbing in many ways."
20. Midnight Masquerade
Hallmark loves a grand ball, and in "Midnight Masquerade," Autumn Reeser attends one for Halloween. Reeser plays Elyse, who inherits her father's billion-dollar company and meets kindhearted lawyer Rob (played by Christopher Russell) while dealing with a trademark dispute. After the two kiss at the ball, they become determined to find each other for real.
The Cinderella-esque "Midnight Masquerade" has an IMDb rating of 6.3/10, which one reviewer particularly loved. They said, "If you love Cinderella as much as I do, this movie is for sure worth watching. I give writers credit for their similarities to the fairytale."
19. All Summer Long
Autumn Reeser has worked with a lot of other familiar Hallmark stars over the years. In "All Summer Long," she starred opposite Brennan Elliott, who has a complete list of Hallmark movies of his own to check out. Reeser plays Tia, a worker on a cruise who finds herself working with her ex, the ship's new chef.
"All Summer Long" has 1,300 ratings and a solid 6.5/10 stars on IMDb, but personal scores vary wildly between very high and very low. One reviewer gave it 3/10, saying, "cheesy, high school-level plot and dialog."
18. Season for Love
In "Season for Love," Autumn Reeser and "Buffy" alum Marc Blucas play former high school sweethearts who face off in their annual hometown barbecue cook-off and find that meeting again reignites their feelings for each other.
With 6.5/10 stars and 1,700 ratings on IMDb, "Season for Love" was generally enjoyed by audiences but seems to be solidly mid-tier. One reviewer gave it 6/10 stars, saying, "This one was not bad due to the presence of Autumn Reeser, one of the better Hallmark actresses ... otherwise, it was strictly by the Hallmark playbook, and totally predictable."
17. A Glenbrooke Christmas
The colder months are the perfect time for a cozy Hallmark mystery, and 2020's "A Glenbrooke Christmas" is a festive two-for-one. In "A Glenbrooke Christmas," Autumn Reeser plays Jessica, an heiress who retreats to the quiet town of Glenbrooke to find out if people like her or just her money.
"A Glenbrooke Christmas" has an average rating of 6.6/10 stars on IMDb, with viewers praising the performances. One reviewer said, "Enjoyed watching the leads banter, nice side characters who are just on the cusp of being too nosey but don't quite cross over and stay likeable."
16. Junebug
Hallmark is no stranger to a time loop or similar plot, such as in 2024's "Junebug." Starring Autumn Reeser as Juniper, she finds herself reconnecting with an 8-year-old version of herself known as Junebug, who questions Juniper's life choices.
"Junebug" has an average of 6.7/10 stars on IMDb and 1,200 ratings to date. One reviewer called it "cute," adding, "Hallmark is putting the first kiss earlier and earlier into their movies. ... This is funny, heartfelt, and inspiring. I recommend you give it a try."
15. The 27-Hour Day
Starring Autumn Reeser as Lauren, "The 27-Hour Day" is about an entrepreneur who takes a much-needed break from her wellness empire, only to find that she struggles to stop thinking about work.
With 1,800 ratings and 6.7/10 stars on IMDb, the reaction to "The 27-Hour Day" is exactly as expected for a movie starring Hallmark heavyweights. One reviewer gave the movie 8/10 stars, saying, "[The movie] does an excellent job showing how our reliance on technology for efficient work and play can lead to a robotic way of living."
14. Valentine Ever After
Hallmark is no stranger to showing the turmoil of friendships. In "Valentine Ever After," Autumn Reeser plays Julia and Vanessa Matsui plays Sydney, two friends who head to a Wyoming ranch for the weekend — before promptly getting into a bar fight and ending up doing community service.
With 2,500 ratings and 6.7/10 stars on IMDb, "Valentine Ever After" received praise from viewers, particularly for Reeser's performance. One reviewer said, "I'm a big Autumn Reeser fan and this was a nice change of character. Usually she plays charming, lovestruck roles but this was a truly comedic role for the most part."
13. The Wedding Veil Expectations
Hallmark put together three more "Wedding Veil" movies in 2023, starting with "The Wedding Veil Expectations." Once again starring Autumn Reeser, Lacey Chabert, and Alison Sweeney, we follow Chabert's character Avery as she tries to keep her relationship together amidst her other work and life commitments.
"The Wedding Veil Expectations" has 1,400 ratings to date on IMDb and an average score of 6.8/10 stars, and viewers were particularly charmed by the friendship between Avery, Emma, and Tracy. As one reviewer wrote, "I love, love, love this series. ... what I truly appreciate is at its heart is this great supporting friendship between three college friends."
12. Love on the Menu
If a cozy restaurant fantasy is what you're looking for, in 2019's "Love on the Menu," Autumn Reeser plays frozen food executive Maggie, who has struck a deal with chef Hank (played by Kavan Smith) to save her struggling restaurant.
Rated 6.8/10 stars on IMDb with 1,700 ratings, "Love on the Menu" provides genuine chemistry between Reeser and Smith, according to viewers. One reviewer said, "This is how it's done, Hallmark. Good job! When you have two engaging and attractive leads who are good actors and have good chemistry, it already puts it far ahead of the majority of Hallmark offerings."
11. Always Amore
In "Always Amore," Autumn Reeser's character spends the movie trying to keep her late husband's restaurant afloat, which in her own words is what connected her to her "Always Amore" role. Reeser plays Elizabeth, who works with financial consultant Ben (Tyler Hynes) to get the restaurant back to its former glory.
Out of 1,700 ratings, "Always Amore" sits at a 6.8/10 star average on IMDb, and one reviewer praised the movie's "deeper" plot. "Tyler Hynes and Autumn Reeser delivered a deeper performance and had excellent chemistry — the story was well written and performed by all of the cast," they said.
10. Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade
"Love at the Thanksgiving Parade" stars Autumn Reeser as Chicago parade organizer Emily, who is determined to create the perfect Thanksgiving parade, all while she hopes for a proposal from her long-distance boyfriend. However, tensions arise when wealthy consultant Henry is hired to improve the parade's finances.
"Love at the Thanksgiving Parade" has an average IMDb review score of 6.8/10 stars and 2,500 ratings to date. One reviewer wrote, "A very sweet romantic love story by Hallmark ... give it a try my friend the movie will not disappoint you."
9. Christmas Under the Stars
Jesse Metcalfe is another familiar face on Hallmark, but even his fans might be surprised by what they didn't know about him. Metcalfe co-stars in "Christmas Under the Stars" with Autumn Reeser, playing an investment banker who gets a job at a Christmas tree lot, while Reeser plays an astronomy teacher.
"Christmas Under the Stars" has 2,800 ratings and 6.8/10 stars on IMDb. As one reviewer said, "So my expectations for this movie were very high ... This is definitely one of my favorite Hallmark movies. And my favorite one so far from the 2019 Countdown to Christmas!"
8. We Met in December
In "We Met in December," Autumn Reeser plays Annie opposite Niall Matter as Dave, and the two fall in love at first sight. However, the two don't manage to exchange numbers before heading back home, and then have to track each other down.
"We Met in December" is rated 6.9/10 stars on IMDb, which is a solid rating for a Hallmark Christmas romance. One reviewer gave a personal score of 10/10, writing, "'We Met in December' is a genuinely enjoyable holiday romance that delivers exactly what it promises."
7. A Country Wedding
In "A Country Wedding," Autumn Reeser plays Sarah, a small Southern country town gardener, whose life seems miles away from Reeser's glamorous life outside Hallmark. The movie also stars Jesse Metcalfe as Bradley, a country singer who returns home before his wedding to a Hollywood actress — that is, before he runs into Sarah, his childhood sweetheart.
The movie has a respectable IMDb review score of 7/10 stars, and one reviewer was very honest about it despite enjoying it. They said, "This film is as schmaltzy and predictable as can be, and makes no apologies for it."
6. The Wedding Veil Inspiration
In "The Wedding Veil Inspiration," Emma finds her plans getting thrown off when her new husband Paolo finds he has to return to Italy in order to look after a family member.
With 1,200 ratings to date, "The Wedding Veil Inspiration" has an average rating of 7.1/10 stars on IMDb. It may not be the most popular of "The Wedding Veil" movies, but it still hits the mark. One reviewer wrote, "Enjoyed the whole cast of likable characters ... this is truly a delightful buddy film where three true friends stick together."
5. A Bramble House Christmas
Starring Autumn Reeser and David Haydn-Jones, "A Bramble House Christmas" was released in 2017 as part of Hallmark's Christmas offerings — but if you're in need of more Reeser, we've also ranked every one of her Christmas movies by reviews. "A Bramble House Christmas" is the story of Willa (Reeser), a nurse who receives a $50,000 inheritance from a man she's only known for two months.
"A Bramble House Christmas" has a whopping 3,200 ratings on IMDb and an average 7.1/10-star rating. One reviewer wrote, "A break from the usual Christmas story ... highly recommended."
4. The Wedding Veil Unveiled
The second installment of the "Wedding Veil" series, "The Wedding Veil Unveiled," stars Autumn Reeser as she reprises her role as Emma, who travels to Italy to research the rumored wedding veil. She crosses paths with Paolo, played by Paolo Bernadini, the son of a local lace-making family.
Viewers of "The Wedding Veil Unveiled" praised the Italian setting of the movie, giving it an overall score of 7.2/10 stars on IMDb. One reviewer wrote, "This Hallmark romance focuses on the beauty of the cities where they filmed on location ... For that alone, I would watch this film."
3. The Wedding Veil Journey
In the sixth and (currently) final "Wedding Veil" movie, Autumn Reeser is back as Emma. In "The Wedding Veil Journey," Tracy and her husband agree to put time aside to go on a honeymoon to Greece, only to end up stranded on a secluded island.
With a perfectly respectable average rating of 7.3/10 stars out of 1,300 IMDb ratings, fans seemed to find the final "Wedding Veil" outing enjoyable. One reviewer said, "The franchise keeps giving us decent movies. It is probably because the 3 couples are played by reliable actors. I've always loved Alison Sweeney."
2. The Wedding Veil Legacy
In the third "Wedding Veil" movie, "The Wedding Veil Legacy," Autumn Reeser once again plays Emma. Tracy (Alison Sweeney) finally gets the chance to have the veil, despite being cynical about the powers the veil may or may not have.
With an average of 7.3 stars out of 1,900 ratings on IMDb, the final part of the first "Wedding Veil trilogy" seems to have been a hit with fans. One reviewer gave it 8/10 stars, writing, "The script was not a challenge for good actors: no great emotional highs and lows, but the whole cast of seasoned Hallmark actors did an excellent job."
1. The Wedding Veil
"The Wedding Veil" stars Autumn Reeser, Allison Sweeney, and Lacey Chabert — but if you need more Chabert, her best and worst Christmas Hallmark movies are well worth checking out. Playing three college friends, Reeser, Sweeney, and Chabert find an antique veil that is rumored to unite the wearer with their true love.
The first "Wedding Veil" movie has racked up 2,800 ratings and an average score of 7.3/10 stars on IMDb. One reviewer gave the movie 10/10 stars, writing, "This is one of the best [Hallmark movies] and starts 2022 on a good note, mainly due to the cast."
How We Ranked Autumn Reeser's Movies
To put together this list, we looked at all of the IMDb scores of Autumn Reeser's Hallmark Channel movies. If two or more movies had the same average score, we then looked at the total number of user ratings and standout pieces of praise to break the tie.