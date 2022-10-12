Women Take Back The Power In Season 5 Episode 6 Of The Handmaid's Tale

Gilead's biggest mistake is, and always has been, how much it underestimates and undervalues women. In Season 5, Episode 6 of Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale," the queens of this dystopian chess board enter play and shake the game up right before the penultimate episode of this season.

With Serena, played by Yvonne Strahovski, living with the Wheelers, Gilead seems to be sleeping easy without having to worry about Commander Fred Waterford's widow, his funeral the last time they really had to deal with her. June, too, is not a problem: a captive of Commander Wheeler's missionary border patrol, she's about to no longer be an issue for anyone.

Aunt Lydia, too, has even been cowed, her normally discipline-heavy training methods swapped out for compassion, understanding, and something closer to caring than we've seen from her in the past. Even though she's been complaining to Commander Lawrence, he's wholly unbothered by her: it's Commander Putnam's quest for power that is a bigger concern to not just Lawrence's life, but Gilead as a whole — something Lawrence seems genuinely invested in the success of. Not for the power, but for the future generations, as he'd explained to June in Season 3, Episode 3.

But just because these women look meek doesn't make them weak. With June's explanations of how to survive Gilead to Luke woven between Serena and Aunt Lydia's acting out her advice, "Together" is a major turning point in Season 5 of "The Handmaid's Tale."