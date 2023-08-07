New Photo Of Suri Cruise Makes Clear She's Beating Dad Tom's Height

Since she entered this world in April 2006, the media has been fascinated by Suri Cruise, the daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise. Katie and Tom tied the knot in 2006 and ended their marriage in 2012. However, since the divorce, Suri reportedly does not have a relationship with her father. Per Page Six, this is due to Tom's connection with the Church of Scientology. Suri and Holmes, on the other hand, are two peas in a pod. Although Holmes prefers to keep her daughter out of the media, this hasn't stopped her from gushing about her in various interviews.

Speaking to InStyle in 2020, Holmes opened up about what it's like raising Suri and said, "I love her so much. My biggest goal has always been to nurture her into her individuality. To make sure she is 100 percent herself and strong, confident, and able. And to know it. She came out very strong — she's always been a strong personality."

Suri turned 17 in April 2023 and has transformed from a toddler in heels into a beautiful young woman. That said, Suri shares many similar physical traits with Holmes, and she seems to have inherited her mother's height.