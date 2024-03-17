The False Rumor Everyone Believes About Nikki Haley's Real Name

While it's true that Nikki Haley's birth name is Nimarata Nikki Randhawa, it's not true that she took steps to drastically change it to help her career. This rumor began on social media, with several users speculating Nikki decided to go by another name to better assimilate with the Republican Party. "Her name was Nimirata Haley. Changed it to Nikki Haley," one person incorrectly stated on X, formerly known as Twitter. Another claimed, "Nimrata Randhawa aka Nikki Haley quits, but why did she [change] her name?" alongside a video that claimed, "Nikki Haley changed her name from Nimrata Randhawa because racism doesn't exist in the GOP."

The real reason why Nimarata Nikki Randhawa goes by Nikki Haley today is because she's been using her middle name as her first since she was young. In her 1989 school yearbook, for example, she goes by the name Nikki Randhawa. And while Nikki may sound like a Western name to some, it actually means little one and is used as a term of endearment for young girls in Punjabi. As for where the last name Haley came from? Well, that's the surname of her husband, Michael Haley, which she took on when she married him in 1996. Nikki herself even cleared up the speculation back in 2018, writing on X, "Nikki is my name on my birth certificate. I married a Haley. I was born Nimarata Nikki Randhawa and married Michael Haley."