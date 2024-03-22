Inside Love Is Blind's Sarah Ann And Jeramey's Relationship

Over multiple seasons, Netflix's "Love Is Blind" has kept fans enthralled. With romance, big reveals, betrayal, and plenty of awkward moments, there are so many reasons viewers keep coming back to this dating show. Season 6 was no exception, as a fresh batch of singles tried to find love in an unconventional way — by going on fully blind dates to find their partners without any physical judgment.

One of the most talked about couples this season was Sarah Ann Bick and Jeramey Lutinski. Even if you aren't a big fan of the series, you've likely heard people discussing this controversial pair, who many saw as the villains of the season. But how did they go from getting to know each other like any other couple in the series to the heavily criticized duo they are today?

We've broken down their relationship timeline from the start to where they are today so you can catch up on all the tantalizing drama that happened both on and offscreen.