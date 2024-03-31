Kate's Uncle Gary Goldsmith Had An Awkward First Meeting With Prince William

Royal or not, meeting your romantic partner's family for the first time can be awkward and nerve-wracking. But in the case of William, Prince of Wales, and Gary Goldsmith, the controversial uncle of Catherine, Princess of Wales, we're not sure who felt more uncomfortable — the young man meeting his future wife's family or the old man who cursed at the future king.

In a March 2024 interview with The Times, Kate's uncle revealed the first words he ever said to Prince William. To say they were a breach of royal protocol is probably an understatement. According to Goldsmith, he first met the future king in 2006 on a trip to Ibiza, Spain, where the wealthy man has a villa nicknamed Maison de Bang Bang.

After William broke one of Goldsmith's ornaments, Goldsmith called out to his future nephew-in-law: "Oi, you f***er!" The self-proclaimed "buncle" (a shortened version of bad uncle) said his outburst made William's security officers bristle, but the Spanish vacation continued without issue.