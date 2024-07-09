Natasha Archer: Who Is Kate Middleton's Longtime Stylist?
The British royal family employs multiple skilled individuals to keep their affairs in order and maintain their magnanimous image before the public eye. Natasha Archer is one of Princess Catherine's closest aides, and she has also been charged with the responsibility of ensuring that the princess always looks her very best. Archer has built an impressive career as Senior Private Executive to the Prince and Princess of Wales thanks to her ability to help Kate Middleton feel more comfortable in her role as a public figure by giving her the comfort of knowing that she's presenting herself to the world in a way that is fitting for her position, but also expressive, interesting, and fun.
It was not only Archer's keen eye for fashion that motivated Princess Catherine to enlist her as her stylist, but Archer's ability to voice her opinions in a manner that conveyed a sincere intent to help and improve while still maintaining trust and respect for her employer. Archer's professional prowess as an administrative assistant also aided in her ascent and the deepening of her relationship with the princess. She has proven time and time again that she is an indispensable asset to the royal household and an important figure in her own right.
Natasha Archer received her education from prestigious schools
Like most young professionals, Natasha Archer's success began in the classroom. She is the perfect example of how a comprehensive education can take an individual far in many career paths. She has a history of attending prestigious schools where she excelled in her coursework.
Archer studied at the illustrious Uppingham School in the county of Rutland in England. Founded in 1584, this co-educational boarding school possesses an extensive history of academic excellence and lays claim to some famous alumni like actors Hugh Jackman and Stephen Fry. According to Uppingham School's website, the institution prides itself not only on providing a quality education for its students, but also on honing the unique talents of each individual in the spheres of music, sport, and acting. However, this high-caliber education and decorated history doesn't come without its price tag. Daily Mail reports that the yearly fee for attending Uppingham School can cost as much as £48,000. Archer clearly made the most of that investment as her LinkedIn profile states that she received A-levels in English, Art, Spanish, and Italian.
After completing her schooling in Uppingham, Archer continued studying language at King's College in London. The institution proudly shares it's history on its website, stating, "King's College London is one of England's oldest and most prestigious universities." Archer received her degree in Hispanic Studies in 2005.
Natasha Archer been working with royalty for almost 20 years
Natasha Archer's career with the royal family began in 2007 when she worked in the private office of the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester. In 2010, she was hired as a personal assistant for the now Prince and Princess of Wales. In that role, she fulfilled a plethora of diverse tasks on behalf of the couple, such as keeping their daily schedule, handling internal and external communications, and of course, managing the princess' wardrobe.
In April 2024, Archer posted about a job opening for a PA position for the household of the Prince and Princess of Wales on LinkedIn, allowing us some insight into her former duties. According to the listing, a PA "will ensure that all aspects of private arrangements are efficiently and discretely handled, with a primary focus on private diary management." For her first seven years with the royal family, that is exactly what Archer did, but Glamour reports that in 2014, she received her first major promotion after giving the Princess of Wales her honest opinion about a pair of nude court shoes. Archer's extensive experience working alongside the royals explains how she moved up the ranks and deservedly situate herself among the princess' most trusted aids.
She has been with Princess Catherine during massively important moments
Natasha Archer is responsible for preparing the Princess of Wales for public appearances, so it stands to reason that she should be present before, during, and after important milestones and celebratory occasions to ensure that the Princess is camera-ready.
Archer was among the first to visit the Princess of Wales after she gave birth to her third child, Louis, in 2018. The Standard reports that it was Archer's departure from the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital (a facility known for private and high-profile maternity care since the 1930s), that indicated that the Princess of Wales, then the Duchess of Cambridge, was preparing to make her first appearance after the birth. However, this was not the first time Archer was nearby to welcome a new royal baby.
Archer was also responsible for styling the Princess of Wales after the birth of her older son, George, in 2013. The Standard states that she was among the first non-royals to see the former duchess in the Lindo Wing at that time, which tracks with Archer's presence at major events. She is often seen loaded down with garment bags and luggage, taking a hands-on approach to her role as a stylist.
Natasha Archer is married to a royal photographer
It seems fitting that a person whose job is to prepare for the camera is married to the individual actually taking the pictures. Such is the story of Natasha Archer and her accomplished royal photographer husband, Chris Jackson.
Jackson boasts a celebrated career in photography, having been awarded the title of Royal Photographer of the Year in 2010, 2015, and 2016, among other honors. His talent for capturing the gravity and energy of his subjects has allowed him to personally witness places and events that few people have the chance to see. Like Archer, Jackson has accompanied the British royal family on royal tours and witnessed noteworthy events such as births and weddings, which has allowed his work to be viewed and admired by millions.
The pair married in 2017, Vogue reports that the gorgeous ceremony was intimate and fit for a woman of Archer's particular skillset. Her gown featured an elegant illusion neckline wherein an overlay of finely detailed lace swept around her shoulders to the fitted sleeves and covered the entire length of the dress to the train. Beneath the gorgeous sheath of transparent lace was a solid nearly-white, A-line base that exuded regal grace and sophistication. The gown was complete with a satin sash, and Archer accessorized with diamond teardrop earrings and a classic bridal updo. The lucky couple enjoyed a beautifully sunny wedding day at a luxurious chateau in the Bordeaux region of France, surrounded by close family and friends.
Natasha Archer has a son about the same age as Prince Louis
Like her employers, the Prince and Princess of Wales. Natasha Archer also has two sons. She and her husband, Chris Jackson, welcomed their first son, Theo in 2018. According to The Independent, Theo arrived mere months after the birth of Prince Louis, the second child of Prince William and Princess Kate.
Archer and Jackson happily celebrated the arrival of their second son, Otto in winter of 2021. The couple commemorated introducing their oldest son to his baby brother in an Instagram post shared on Christmas Day wherein Theo is pictured gently patting his new baby brother's head while the baby rests in a fabric-lined woven basket. The scene is complete with a fairytale-like background of festive holiday decorations. Jackson captioned the post saying, "When you come downstairs in the morning looking for Eddie the Elf and find a new baby brother."
The two boys frequently appear on their father's Instagram page where he shares tender moments among his many striking and beautiful professional photographs. On Father's Day 2024, Jackson posted an adorable photo of himself and his son at Kew Gardens in London. Jackson left the post uncaptioned, but the image of the two young boys (complete with matching sweaters and blue shorts) smiling delightedly speaks for itself.
Natasha Archer is more than just a stylist for Kate Middleton
While styling the Princess of Wales is one of Natasha's most recognized duties, her job goes far beyond that. Archer wears many hats within the royal household. She dedicates a great deal of time and energy to crafting looks and curating the princess' wardrobe, but she also provides administrative and logistical support for Kate Middleton and Prince William as well as their children. Not only are her tasks varied, but the job keeps her constantly on the go. She accompanies her employers to major events like royal tours, where she has been seen multiple times carrying the princess's luggage and garment bags off of the plane, as well as more day-to-day events, like doctor's visits.
Archer has served the royal family so well that in 2019 that she received the Royal Victorian Order. According to the Central Chancery of the Order of Knighthood, the award is granted at the discretion of the monarch to show appreciation to individuals who have offered up their time and talents to the personal service of said monarch and their household. Given Archer's extensive history and notable impact on the Princess of Wales and her family, it isn't hard to see why she would be deserving of such an award.
Natasha has worked wonders for Princess Catherine's wardrobe
It takes nerves of steel to look a duchess in the face and tell her you don't like her beloved, frequently worn nude heels, and Natasha Archer didn't back down from the daunting task. Since adding the title of "stylist" to her long list of responsibilities, Archer has been the one to credit for helping the Princess of Wales shed her outdated style choices. Archer pushed the monarch to hit her fashion stride by ditching the matronly coat dresses and embracing color as well as more youthful and slightly daring designs. She's clearly had a major influence on Kate Middleton's style evolution through the years.
In 2014 a source told Vanity Fair, "Initially Kate was a reluctant fashion icon, but now she enjoys it. Tash helps source some of the clothes. She shops a lot for Kate online, and calls in hundreds of dresses for Kate to try on ... she has persuaded Kate to take some more risks. The hemlines are shorter and Kate's really pushing the boat out in the fashion stakes." Archer has helped the princess dress her age and venture into flattering, interesting styles without making the change seem too drastic. According to Tatler, Archer is almost constantly on the lookout for new pieces to add to the Princess's closet and keeps in contact with world-renowned fashion houses and designers to place orders for exquisite bespoke garments on behalf of Princess Catherine.
Natasha Archer has been a huge support during Kate Middleton's cancer treatments
Since the Princess of Wales opened up about her heartbreaking cancer diagnosis, Natasha Archer has stood by her as an unwavering pillar of support, both logistically and emotionally, especially since the princess's illness has forced her to be absent from many royal events. According to Daily Mail, Archer was the one to take the princess home following her abdominal surgery at the London Clinic in early 2024. Hello Magazine provides additional details about the occurrence, stating that not only did Archer come to retrieve the princess after her surgery, but she also brought flowers with her. Daily Mail also reports that since that display of dedication and loyalty to her employer, she has been counted as a member of the princess' "innermost circle," and Archer and the princess have been "inseparable" throughout this cancer battle.
Though some might find these actions to be an expected facet of her position within the royal household, Archer displays genuine traits of friendship and care for the princess. Sources within royal circles state that these acts of service and loyalty do not go unnoticed by the Princess of Wales, and she has rewarded Archer for her evident devotion to her job and to the princess herself.
Natasha Archer recently received a big promotion
Natasha Archer shared via LinkedIn that the Princess of Wales rewarded her with a promotion for her loyalty and time in service to her. Her new title is Senior Private Executive, and the move up comes with more responsibility and a larger paycheck. While the promotion took place in August 2022, the announcement wasn't made public until shortly after Archer came to assist Kate Middleton's journey home after her abdominal surgery in early 2024. This is Archer's second promotion since joining the Prince and Princess of Wales' household as a personal assistant in 2010.
Daily Mail quoted a source close to the royal household of the Prince and Princess of Wales who said, "Natasha deserves this boost — she's unfailingly discreet and loyal to Kate. The salary boost will be welcome too. This appointment means we can expect to see Natasha by Kate's side for years to come. It seems to be Kate's way of thanking her for her loyalty."
The promotion does not come as a surprise given Archer's history of adept execution of her work. Her impact on the Princess of Wales's wardrobe is widely celebrated, and her reliability and discretion are unquestionable. Archer's promotion indicates how deeply she and her varied skillset are valued by her employers and the public.
Natasha Archer still makes time for family
Despite the high demand of time and energy of her position as Senior Private Executive to the household of the Prince and Princess of Wales. Natasha Archer still makes an effort to be present for her own household.
For Easter 2024, Archer and her husband, Chris Jackson, took their two sons, Theo and Otto, to Dubai for what must have been a much-needed holiday. Jackson posted a photo of his family smiling and soaking up the sun on the beach with the caption, "Easter week Dubai." The post was met with multiple comments from delighted supporters of the family, one being, "You're such a sweet little family. All love to the four of you!"
Jackson also captured a sweet photo of Archer carrying their younger son, Otto, on her shoulders while the family enjoyed a brief stay in Cornwall in February 2024. Such tender moments of bonding, celebrations, and day-to-day participation in family life make regular appearances throughout Jackson's Instagram profile, allowing followers a small taste of how deeply committed Archer is to her family.