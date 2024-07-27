Side-By-Side Comparisons Prove Barron Trump Looks Just Like Young Donald
Donald Trump is many things — and depending where you fall on the political spectrum, the words you'd choose to describe him can greatly vary. However, a few aspect of his identity are undeniable: businessman, reality TV host, former president, presidential hopeful (once again), and father of five. Yup, that's right: DJT is a big family man. Whether you love him or hate him, you can't deny he keeps his offspring close.
Donald has been married three times, with Donald Trump Jr. (his oldest son), Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump being shared with his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump. Next up, there's Tiffany Trump from his marriage to Marla Maples. And last but not least, there's the Republican nominee's current wife Melania Trump, with whom Donald shares his youngest child Barron Trump, who turned 18 in March 2024. While Barron tends to stay out of the spotlight, likely due to his age, there's no denying he has something major in common with his dad ... and that would be his face. Take a look for yourself:
— Real Ben Garrison Cartoons (@GrrrGraphics) July 10, 2024
As shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the account @GrrrGraphics, there's an "uncanny" resemblance between a young Donald and his son. Perhaps it's the hair, or the eyes, or the facial structure. Maybe the black-and-white nature of the side-by-side images emphasizes those similarities more. Either way, you can't deny Barron takes after his dad in the genes department. However, their looks aren't their only commonality.
Barron Trump shares his dad's interest in politics
Back in May 2024, reports circulated that Barron Trump would be serving as one of Florida's at-large delegates at the Republican National Convention. The news suggested he'd be taking after his dad's political legacy. But if you were looking forward to seeing Barron at the RNC, you were likely disappointed. His mom Melania Trump released a statement (via People): "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments." While a bit vague, it makes sense that Barron, who recently graduated high school and plans to attend college in the fall, has a busy schedule.
That same month, Donald Trump boasted about his youngest son on "Talk Radio 1210 WPHT." When asked about Barron potentially following in his footsteps, the proud dad proclaimed, "He's a smart one ... He's really been a great student and he does like politics." Donald even added that Barron will occasionally offer him advice, sharing, "It's sort of funny. He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you've got to do.'"
Barron's brain isn't the only thing Donald commented on in that interview. The former president told the Philadelphia radio station, "He's a little on the tall side... but he's a good-looking guy." Considering Barron bears a strong resemblance to his younger self (aside from their heights, of course), is anyone really shocked that Donald had nothing but high praise for his look-a-like?
Donald acknowledged things are 'not easy' for his son
In early June 2024, Dr. Phil conducted a lengthy sit-down with Donald Trump, which he shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. The conversation came not long after the former president was found guilty in his hush money trial. One of the topics discussed was how media scrutiny impacts Donald's family. He admitted, "The hardest part for me is probably my family 'cause it's very unfair to my family. I have a very good wife. She reads this crap. I have great kids."
Dr. Phil inquired about the youngest Trump specifically: "Has there been blowback on Barron because he's younger and more vulnerable?" In response, Donald shared, "Yeah, it's not easy and he's a great kid." The Republican nominee also hinted Barron Trump tends to keep his feelings inside. "[Barron] doesn't say it and I think he doesn't say it because he doesn't want to hurt me... but it has to affect my family," Donald said, referencing the intense media attention and what he perceives as lies spun against him.
Those comments came before the assassination attempt on Donald at his campaign rally the following month, which likely only made things more difficult for the family, including Barron. Donald's wife Melania Trump suggested as much on Instagram, where she wrote, "When I watched that violent bullet strike my husband Donald, I realized my life, and Barron's life, were on the brink of devastating change. I am grateful to the brave secret service agents and law enforcement officials who risked their own lives to protect my husband."