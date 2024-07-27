Side-By-Side Comparisons Prove Barron Trump Looks Just Like Young Donald

Donald Trump is many things — and depending where you fall on the political spectrum, the words you'd choose to describe him can greatly vary. However, a few aspect of his identity are undeniable: businessman, reality TV host, former president, presidential hopeful (once again), and father of five. Yup, that's right: DJT is a big family man. Whether you love him or hate him, you can't deny he keeps his offspring close.

Donald has been married three times, with Donald Trump Jr. (his oldest son), Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump being shared with his late ex-wife, Ivana Trump. Next up, there's Tiffany Trump from his marriage to Marla Maples. And last but not least, there's the Republican nominee's current wife Melania Trump, with whom Donald shares his youngest child Barron Trump, who turned 18 in March 2024. While Barron tends to stay out of the spotlight, likely due to his age, there's no denying he has something major in common with his dad ... and that would be his face. Take a look for yourself:

As shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the account @GrrrGraphics, there's an "uncanny" resemblance between a young Donald and his son. Perhaps it's the hair, or the eyes, or the facial structure. Maybe the black-and-white nature of the side-by-side images emphasizes those similarities more. Either way, you can't deny Barron takes after his dad in the genes department. However, their looks aren't their only commonality.

