What Donald Trump's Oldest Sons Have Said About Kamala Harris

Former President Donald Trump has a habit of verbally lashing out, which is why it was so ironic when Donald's VP pick JD Vance called Tim Walz a "schoolyard bully." As Donald and Vice President Kamala Harris face off in the 2024 election, he and his campaign have utilized many nicknames for her, such as "Lyin' Kamala" and "Crooked Kamala." In addition to accusing Harris of being a communist and snarking that she's "Comrade Kamala," Donald has also called her the "border czar" when discussing immigration.

However, besides sometimes being picked up by other conservatives, no nickname has had any sort of impact — so Donald keeps trying more and more. In a New York Magazine interview, Donald also tried to explain the reasoning behind another nickname for Harris, "Kamabla." When asked for the meaning, Donald said, "Just a ... mixed-up ... pile of words. Like she is."

However, Donald has also said negative things that could be twisted into positives, like when he accidentally complimented Harris while saying he wouldn't participate in another presidential debate. Donald's oldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have also taken to criticizing Harris, but many of their snarky comments have fallen flat too.

