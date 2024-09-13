What Donald Trump's Oldest Sons Have Said About Kamala Harris
Former President Donald Trump has a habit of verbally lashing out, which is why it was so ironic when Donald's VP pick JD Vance called Tim Walz a "schoolyard bully." As Donald and Vice President Kamala Harris face off in the 2024 election, he and his campaign have utilized many nicknames for her, such as "Lyin' Kamala" and "Crooked Kamala." In addition to accusing Harris of being a communist and snarking that she's "Comrade Kamala," Donald has also called her the "border czar" when discussing immigration.
However, besides sometimes being picked up by other conservatives, no nickname has had any sort of impact — so Donald keeps trying more and more. In a New York Magazine interview, Donald also tried to explain the reasoning behind another nickname for Harris, "Kamabla." When asked for the meaning, Donald said, "Just a ... mixed-up ... pile of words. Like she is."
However, Donald has also said negative things that could be twisted into positives, like when he accidentally complimented Harris while saying he wouldn't participate in another presidential debate. Donald's oldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, have also taken to criticizing Harris, but many of their snarky comments have fallen flat too.
Eric tried to blast Harris in defense of JD Vance
In an August 2024 interview with Sky News, Eric Trump was asked about the "childless cat ladies" comment Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance previously made (a comment which crossed a major line with Taylor Swift fans). "You don't think I could go through Kamala Harris' comments?" Eric snapped. The argument was a little weak, since the interview didn't include Eric actually sharing something Harris said that would be as controversial as Vance's quote.
Eric also felt like the excitement surrounding Harris was fabricated. "The mainstream media in the United States has, has put her on this pedestal, it's a fake pedestal, right?" Eric said. He claimed that was exactly what happened with President Joe Biden.
However, the positive press around Harris seems genuine, and it's likely increased exponentially with Swift's endorsement (which included a dig at Vance related to his disdain for women with cats).
Eric implied that Harris didn't perform well in the debate
On the night of the September 10, 2024 presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, Eric Trump took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share his opinions on Harris' debate performance. "Kamala's Strategy: Lots of generic talk about absolutely nothing ... " Eric wrote. However, the Forbes Breaking News YouTube channel uploaded a clip of Trump at the debate saying, "I have concepts of a plan," when asked about his plans for the future of American healthcare.
Also, poll results show that Harris was victorious over Trump after their debate. SSRS polled registered voters for CNN, and the results were a success for Harris. Post-debate, 63% of the respondents said Harris had a stronger debate performance than Trump. Her favorability also jumped from 39% to 45% after the debate.
Additionally, commenters on Eric's tweet disagreed with him. One X user quipped, "That would be your dad." Another said, "She let your dad's stupidity help her destroy him in this debate."
Donald Trump Jr. made a wild claim about what would happen in public schools if Harris is president
At a rally prior to the debate, Donald Trump Jr. made an outlandish claim about what would happen if Kamala Harris won the 2024 election. Per the New York Post, the former first son blasted public schools and said, "It's insane. They don't know math, but they know all 17 secret genders. It's indoctrination. And if [Harris] wins, it'll get worse. It's going to be the legal, sanctioned kidnapping of our children."
It's unclear exactly what Don Jr. was referring to. But in April 2024, Joe Biden's administration and the U.S. Department of Education updated Title IX regulations, although the law itself was not changed. Title IX means no one at schools can discriminate against someone based on their sexual orientation and gender identity, amongst other things. An interpretation of Title IX that angered a lot of conservatives was the idea that students can use the bathroom of their gender identity instead of the bathroom of their sex assigned at birth.
Don Jr.'s statements may have stemmed from the Title IX debate, since they sound like similarly outlandish claims his father Donald Trump made. Donald stated that children are subjected to sex reassignment surgery at school and/or that schools send students off to have such surgeries. As NBC News reported, there is no proof of such things ever happening.
Don Jr. tried to make fun of Harris' supporters
After Joe Biden shared his decision to no longer run for re-election in 2024, he endorsed Kamala Harris, and many supporters showed up for the new campaign. Following the success of online Harris fundraisers hosted by the Win With Black Women and Win With Black Men organizations, multitudes of similar support groups for Harris began popping up across the internet. One was "White Dudes for Harris," and Donald Trump Jr. took to X to snark about it.
After the Kamala's Wins X account said over 75,000 people had registered for the "White Dudes" event, Don Jr. retweeted the news and said, "They should give it a more fitting name like: Cucks for Kamala." Such toxic masculinity is not surprising — he grew up with Donald as a father, and Donald's infamous "Access Hollywood" tape showed him repulsively saying, "Grab them by the p***y."
It doesn't seem like Harris or her campaign acknowledged Don Jr.'s tweet — unlike in 2019, when Don Jr. tried to shade Harris on X for laughing at her own jokes. At the time, she retweeted his comment and said, "You wouldn't know a joke if one raised you."
Don Jr. used one of Donald's favorite Harris jabs in an op-ed
In an op-ed published by Fox News in August 2024, Donald Trump Jr. made assertions about Kamala Harris and the Democratic party as a whole. Don Jr. used one of the names Donald Trump has used for Harris and said, "Biden's border czar VP — turned presidential candidate Harris — has failed Americans with her devastating performance at the border." He also posited that Harris wouldn't mind if non-U.S. citizens voted since they could vote for her. Don Jr. also wrote, "Democrats have a clear plan: allow law-breaking illegal aliens to overrun the border and remove barriers to the ballot box. This is election interference, and we must stop it." He ended his opinion piece by calling audiences to vote for his father.
In July 2024, Reuters published an article on the "border czar" nickname and explained how it's not an accurate representation of the responsibilities she was given from Joe Biden.
It's possible that Don Jr.'s op-ed came out of fear of losing the election, due to the successes Harris' campaign has seen since she stepped up to the plate. If so, that could be an extension of what Donald is feeling. The former president's debate behavior seemed to show that his confidence has crumbled.