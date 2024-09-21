Karen E. Laine became a bona fide reality star when she started appearing on the HGTV program "Good Bones" alongside her daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk. When the show premiered in 2016, the women co-owned an Indianapolis company called Two Chicks and a Hammer, which focused on beautifying their city's neighborhoods one home renovation at a time. While Starsiak Hawk rooted herself in the real estate world and focused on things like resale value and functional design, Laine added a more whimsical touch to the show with DIY projects and some legal expertise. (Before she was famous, Laine was an attorney.) She also showcased what appeared to be a fun and loving mother-daughter relationship, which was part of the formula for "Good Bones'" success.

Advertisement

While the sky seemed to be the limit for Laine and Starsiak Hawk, their behind-the-scenes problems with one another would eventually bubble over and cast a shadow over the entire production. The series, which ran for eight seasons, masked very real family drama with zany shenanigans and real fights with superficial squabbles about paint colors. It drew to a close in 2023.

As if saying goodbye to her hit show wasn't enough, Laine has had to navigate a number of other public and personal issues in recent years. Here is a look at some other tragic details about former HGTV star Karen E. Laine.