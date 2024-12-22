Tragic Details Of Tommy Hilfiger's Son, Richard

Richard Hilfiger grew up economically privileged, but privilege in no way guarantees smooth sailing. In fact, having more resources can sometimes create pressure for kids as they are expected to excel when given access to the best in schooling and social activities. For Richard Hilfiger, adolescence was difficult because of struggles with restlessness and a tendency to cause trouble due to boredom. Eventually he, received a diagnosis of attention deficit disorder (ADD), a now-outdated term for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Beginning in 1997, Hilfiger was prescribed Ritalin and Concerta to manage his "acting out." Not long after his ADHD was discovered, Hilfiger received a second diagnosis: bipolar disorder. He has referenced his experience with mental illness in various songs, including "Mental Hell," "Sky's Black," "Torture," "Suicide Watch," and "Psych Ward Blues." Many of these songs also reference drugs, especially the cannabis that Hilfiger grew to rely upon to manage his symptoms.

The rapper first started using marijuana in his mid-teens, eventually replacing the pharmaceuticals he was taking for mood regulation and focus with weed. "I used to pretend I was rolling up a joint with my school note paper and act like I was smoking it," he told High Times. "When I was 15, I finally tried it when a friend offered, but I didn't do enough to get high. I was a good kid. The first time I actually got high my cheeks hurt from smiling, and I thought to myself, I'll never be bored again."

