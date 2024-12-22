Tragic Details About Kate Middleton's Father Michael Middleton

Quite a few skeptics gave Michael Middleton and his wife, Carole Middleton, the side-eye when it came to a few of their business decisions, particularly related to their daughter's marriage. Michael helped Carole manage the Middleton family's company, Party Pieces, which provided supplies and services for special parties and events since its inception in 1987. Apart from Michael's family inheritance, Party Pieces became the source of much of the Middletons' wealth, allowing them to provide their children with a comfortable lifestyle and a rich education.

After Princess Catherine was linked to Prince William, however, there was a growing consensus that Michael and his wife were exploiting their relationship to make even more money. The circumstantial evidence was there, as their company's old website started advertising Prince and Princess-themed party items that coincided with Catherine's royal wedding with William. It wasn't the first time the Middleton family was under public scrutiny, as it was noted Michael and his wife were sometimes ridiculed for their past middle-class lifestyle by Prince William's associates. However, their perceived exploitation of Catherine's newfound royal status reportedly turned away some of Michael and his wife's even strongest defenders.

If Michael took any of the accusations to heart, he and his wife certainly didn't show it. Some of the negative attention the Middletons received at the time certainly put their family motto to the test. An insider close to Michael and his family told Vanity Fair that the Middleton philosophy is simply, "Grin and bear it."