Cher And Val Kilmer's Past Relationship, Explained

Cher loves an age-gap romance, particularly when she is on the upper end. The star has an on-and-off romance with Alexander Edwards, a music executive 40 years younger than she, and her long list of exes includes actor Tom Cruise (16 years her junior), bagel maker Rob Camilletti (18 years her junior), and Richie Sambora (14 years her junior). Then there is Val Kilmer, who Cher was head-over-heels for before he ended their two-year relationship in 1984. Despite not working out as a couple, the legendary star has remained friends with the 13-years-younger Kilmer and even housed him during his cancer battle.

Never one to be boxed in by societal norms, the "I've Got You Babe" singer was one of the first women in Hollywood to step out with a significantly younger man, proudly and boldly. She has, of course, dated men her age and older — for instance, Cher was only 15 the first time she kissed Warren Beatty, who was almost a decade her senior — but aside from her ex-husbands, it has been her younger paramours that have garnered Cher the most attention. "It was a bigger deal back then," she told People of her 1980s dating habits. "The truth was if I hadn't gone out with younger men, I would have never had a date. Younger men weren't intimidated by older women." Cher's time with Kilmer has received particularly ample attention, as he was one of her great loves. Here is a deeper look at Cher and Val Kilmer's past relationship, which both stars remember fondly.

