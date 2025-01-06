Alina Habba And Lara Trump Duke It Out For Most Inappropriate Wedding Outfit

In an Instagram photo posted by TV personality Siggy Flicker on January 5, 2025, Habba was pictured with the bride, groom, and her husband, Gregg Reuben. While Erikson wowed with her floral wedding gown, Habba surely received plenty of attention for her sparkly black dress complete with spaghetti straps, excessive ruffles, and her exposed left leg. While such an outfit could have wowed if Habba had been attending her senior prom, it made for rather inappropriate wedding garb, considering its flashiness and over-the-top presentation compared to the bride's beautiful, but less extravagant, look.

Meanwhile, Lara Trump seemingly did all she could to stand out during Erikson and Slattery's wedding while she was seen with a large group in no-longer-available photos she originally posted on her Instagram story on January 5, 2025. Though the bride, thankfully, wasn't present to be outshined by Lara in any of the latter's photos, that doesn't change the fact she still stood out like a sore thumb from the rest of her peers, whose generally black or neutral-colored outfits were drowned out by her flashy, hot pink dress in a group photo posted by Tyler Laufer on her Instagram story.

As if wearing an attention-grabbing outfit during another bride's wedding wasn't bad enough, the hot pink number is not the only time Lara has committed a fashion crime at someone else's wedding. She once turned heads with another questionable outfit, a bizarre armless dress, that was one of many fashion nightmares for the Trump family during the wedding of her current sister-in-law, Tiffany Trump, in November 2022.

