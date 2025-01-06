Alina Habba And Lara Trump Duke It Out For Most Inappropriate Wedding Outfit
President-elect Donald Trump's former lawyer, Alina Habba, is no stranger to making fashion choices that have totally missed the mark. Another woman in Trump's orbit — his daughter-in-law Lara Trump — has undergone a complete style transformation over the years after committing her own fair share of fashion failures, including a boring blue dress that earned her the designation of being one of the worst-dressed politicians at the 2024 Republican National Convention.
If there's anything the two Trump-affiliated women have in common, their mutual affinity for misguided style choices very well could top the list of their similarities. From Habba's leg-bearing leather mini dress she wore during a church-hosted event to Lara Trump's cringeworthy Easter 2024 dress, both have been called out for wearing outfits that range from painfully tacky to downright inappropriate. Thus, it comes as no surprise the two would carry on their reputations into more formal situations, such as weddings.
In the first of two poorly-timed wedding outfit blunders shared between Alina Habba and Lara, Habba was seen sporting a rather showy dress during the union of Ashley Erikson and Andrew Slattery at the Trump National Golf Club Jupiter in early 2025, and Lara opted for a color that couldn't be ignored. Here's what happened.
They wore flashy dresses to the same wedding
In an Instagram photo posted by TV personality Siggy Flicker on January 5, 2025, Habba was pictured with the bride, groom, and her husband, Gregg Reuben. While Erikson wowed with her floral wedding gown, Habba surely received plenty of attention for her sparkly black dress complete with spaghetti straps, excessive ruffles, and her exposed left leg. While such an outfit could have wowed if Habba had been attending her senior prom, it made for rather inappropriate wedding garb, considering its flashiness and over-the-top presentation compared to the bride's beautiful, but less extravagant, look.
Meanwhile, Lara Trump seemingly did all she could to stand out during Erikson and Slattery's wedding while she was seen with a large group in no-longer-available photos she originally posted on her Instagram story on January 5, 2025. Though the bride, thankfully, wasn't present to be outshined by Lara in any of the latter's photos, that doesn't change the fact she still stood out like a sore thumb from the rest of her peers, whose generally black or neutral-colored outfits were drowned out by her flashy, hot pink dress in a group photo posted by Tyler Laufer on her Instagram story.
As if wearing an attention-grabbing outfit during another bride's wedding wasn't bad enough, the hot pink number is not the only time Lara has committed a fashion crime at someone else's wedding. She once turned heads with another questionable outfit, a bizarre armless dress, that was one of many fashion nightmares for the Trump family during the wedding of her current sister-in-law, Tiffany Trump, in November 2022.