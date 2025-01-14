Diddy's Two Sons Live Really Lavish Lives
Sean "Diddy" Combs has boasted about his luxurious lifestyle since the beginning of his career. Diddy's longtime success in the music industry as well as other entrepreneurial ventures led to him becoming the epitome of success in the hip hop world for decades. Diddy's two eldest biological sons, among his other children, have since inherited his expensive tendencies. Justin and Christian Combs have taken after their father in flaunting their lavish lives of partying and traveling, both on social media and in their respective careers in the music, entertainment, and fashion industries. After being exposed to their father's wealthy habits during their upbringing, Justin and Christian now live lavish lifestyles of their own as they have achieved successes on their own merit.
From luxury vehicles to extravagant parties, Justin and Christian are certainly accustomed to living glamorous lives after growing up with a rich and famous parent. While he has been engulfed in legal troubles for most of 2024, Diddy's children have publicly stood by their father, expressing their support on social media. In November 2024, Christian Combs began posting from Diddy's Instagram account. "We gon' be posting videos, by spreading, you know, good energy, and taking ya'll down memory lane of all the positive things he did," Christian expressed. He also celebrated his father's birthday, concluding the video with, "We love you, pops, happy birthday." Despite Diddy's highly publicized controversies, Justin and Christian have continued to live lavish lives, which clearly have not been hindered by their father's ongoing legal proceedings.
Diddy raised his sons in lavish homes
Many celebrity kids grow up in beautiful luxury homes and Diddy's two sons are no different. Prior to his federal indictments, Sean "Diddy" Combs had quite an extensive real estate portfolio. The hip hop star and business mogul owned residences on Miami Beach's Star Island — a small island home to numerous celebrities, including Shaquille O'Neal, Rick Ross, and Alex Rodriguez. Diddy's Star Island home, which had previously been owned by Gloria and Emilio Estefan, was raided by federal authorities in light of Diddy's legal troubles, which included sex trafficking, racketeering, and sexual assault, among other charges. Additionally, Diddy owns luxury properties Los Angeles, New York, Georgia, and New Jersey.
Diddy's sons are clearly accustomed to living comfortably as they were brought up in these lavish estates in wealthy neighborhoods. Raised by separated parents — Diddy and his late mother Kim Porter — Christian Combs spent time between a $13.5 million mansion in Alpine, NJ, a $40 million home in Los Angeles, and a home in East Hampton, New York valued at $3.7 million. Diddy's oldest son, Justin Combs, however, was primarily raised by his mother, Misa Hylton, who spoke out against the treatment of Justin and Christian during the raids on Diddy's house in April 2024. In a now-deleted Instagram post, Hylton criticized the "over zealous and overtly militarized force" from law enforcement. "If these were the sons of a non-Black celebrity, they would not have been handled with the same aggression," she wrote.
Diddy's sons celebrate their birthdays with extravagant parties
Before the explicit nature of his parties were revealed to the public, Diddy was revered as a world class entertainer who threw extravagant events with star-studded guest lists. Given their father's reputation as a party host, Diddy's sons celebrated their birthdays in style. In 2014, Christian Combs' "Sweet 16" celebration was the pinnacle of a celebrity kid's birthday party. With Lauren London, Faith Evans, and Khloe Kardashian in attendance and performances from Kendrick Lamar, French Montana, and Meek Mill, Christian's 16th birthday celebration was as over the top as one can imagine.
Continuing the family tradition of extravagant parties, Christian rang in his 26th birthday in the midst of his father's homes being raided by Homeland Security Investigations. In a series of social media clips, he was pictured smiling from ear to ear as he celebrated his birthday with friends and family. Christian was seen donning Cuban link necklaces and an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch.
Justin Combs is also quite the partier. In November 2024, it was reported that he was banned from renting homes in Los Angeles for damaging properties during over-the-top parties he hosted. A property broker in Los Angeles who rented to Diddy's son told the New York Post that Justin would say, "'I'm having 20 people over.' But there would be 200 and then they would wreck the house. It's gotten to the point where nobody will rent to him. He called me to rent, and I said no." While Diddy's notorious "freak-off" parties have become a major subject in light of his legal troubles, nothing obscene has been reported regarding Justin Combs' events. Even with his father behind bars, the Combs sons are furthering the family tradition of throwing wild parties.
Diddy spoils his sons with expensive gifts
A luxurious party is not complete without its expensive gifts, at least according to Diddy, as he is known for showering each of his seven children with extravagant presents. He has especially spoiled his two eldest biological sons over the years, hosting lavish birthday celebrations and gifting them with luxury vehicles, generous cash presents, and even a major label recording contract. In 2016, Christian Combs received a record deal with his father's Bad Boy Records label for his 18th birthday, a contract under which he still releases music today as King Combs. The expensive presents do not stop there as Diddy gifted Christian with a gold jet ski for his 21st birthday during a party at his $40 million Miami mansion.
Diddy is clearly not afraid to splurge on presents for his children as he once purchased a $360,000 Maybach 57 model for his oldest son Justin Combs' 16th birthday, and gave him $10,000 in cash on top of that. He hosted the glamorous 16th birthday party at the famous New York nightclub, M2 Ultralounge. In addition to his sons, Diddy even purchased matching range rovers for his twin daughters, Jesse and D'lila for their "Sweet 16" birthday celebration in 2022. While Diddy's parties are now a contentious subject in the context of his legal charges, his birthday bashes are known for being nothing short of extravagant. He has since extended these events to Justin and Christian, with expensive parties and presents contributing to their lavish lives.
Justin and Christian Combs drive luxury cars
Driving luxury vehicles seems to be standard practice in the lavish lifestyles of the Combs family. Justin and Christian Combs are no different as the siblings are frequently pictured with expensive cars on social media.
Justin was controversially gifted a $360,000 Maybach for his 16th birthday, and also leased a Bentley Bentayga V8 in 2022, for which he faced legal troubles over missed payments.
Christian Combs often poses with luxury cars on social media and in his music videos, including a yellow Lamborghini, as well as a white BMW, which was later revealed to be owned by Tyler, The Creator. Christian also drove a red Ferrari, which was damaged in a 2020 car crash after he was hit by a drunk driver. "Seen my life flash before my eyes," Christian captioned in an Instagram post that shows him with a bandage on his face. In 2021, Christian Combs was seen posing in a luxury car yet again as he modeled for a Puma x KidSuper collaboration in a white Rolls Royce.
Diddy's sons travel in style
Aside from driving expensive cars, Diddy's two sons also travel in style, often enjoying glamorous vacations. In May 2024 — a few months before Diddy's kids came to his defense amid his legal troubles — the Combs children were pictured together on a family getaway with their father. Justin and Christian Combs, along with their siblings Quincy Brown, Chance Combs, twins Jesse and D'lila Combs, as well as the youngest Love Combs, born in 2022, spent quality time with their father.
Brown's lifestyle web series, "It's Just a Vlog," which launched in 2024, prominently features the Combs family as he takes viewers through his daily life and career. Along with his brothers and sisters, Quincy Brown can be seen driving luxury cars, wearing shiny jewelry, participating in photo shoots, and spending time in their mansion. Diddy also briefly appears in the vlog's trailer, during a vacation scene. Quincy exclaims "Combs family vacation!" as he encourages his father and siblings to smile for the camera as they enjoy a meal together.
While Diddy may currently be behind bars, life goes on for the Combs family, including Justin and Christian. The two brothers continue to party and take exciting vacations. Christian, in particular, has not shied away from the spotlight in light of his father's legal battles and sexual assault charges. Christian has been spotted partying at nightclubs alongside girlfriend Raven Tracy. Even in the midst of a tumultuous time for the Combs family, Diddy's sons appear to be living their best lives, basking in their expensive habits.
Christian Combs raps about his lavish life in his music
Continuing his family's musical lineage, Christian Combs raps under the name King Combs. He is signed to his father's Bad Boy Records, the legendary label that famously boasted The Notorious B.I.G., Mase, The LOX, Shyne, Danity Kane, Cassie, New Edition, French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly, among others on its storied roster. Christian has collaborated on tracks with artists such as Chris Brown, Future, Fabolous, Ty Dolla $ign, Teyana Taylor, City Girls, Swae Lee, and Jeremih. Given his upbringing and family lineage, it's not surprising that his songs are filled with lyrics about his lavish life as a Combs. Even despite the drama surrounding his family, Christian has continued to flaunt his riches in his music.
In 2024, Christian Combs released a single titled "Pick A Side," where he addressed the allegations and public perception toward his father. While defending his father's honor, Christian still made sure to slide in lyrics about his riches. As he defends Diddy's character, Christian raps, "I just lay back in that Virgil Maybach, that [costs] like 4-50," in reference to the rare car's hefty price tag. In lieu of the raids on his father's mansion, he also raps, "Police raid the crib like wе sellin' crack but we out hеre sellin' tracks, multi-million dollar plaques." Even when confronting the allegations against Diddy, Christian Combs puts his status on full display in his music. He even proudly stood beside his father on stage as they performed together at the MTV VMAs in 2023.
Diddy's sons have expensive taste in fashion
Between driving flashy cars and taking luxurious vacations, Diddy's two sons also have expensive taste in clothing. Justin Combs is very into streetwear. In 2020, he partnered with GB's Sneaker Store, a New York-based company that specializes in designer sneakers. With his heavy social media presence, Justin is regularly pictured wearing luxury brands including Chrome Hearts, Amiri, and Gallery Dept., often pairing these outfits with Nike or Jordan sneakers. Justin also seems to have taken a liking to wearing accessories, completing his looks with Balenciaga and Cartier sunglasses.
Much like his older brother, Christian Combs has been into wearing expensive fashion items from a young age. In 2018, he stepped onto the Met Gala red carpet dressed in a gold-embroidered suit from Dolce & Gabbana, for whom he had previously modeled as a part of the brand's spring/summer campaign. Christian embodied his King Combs persona as he topped his look with a crown. Moreover, Christian has since modeled for brands including Valentino, DKNY, Puma, and Rihanna's Savage x Fenty brand of men's underwear. "I wouldn't be able to do music without fashion," Christian told Pause in 2021. "Feelin' good in the drip that I'm in is a big thing for me — since I was a baby!" he said in reference to the origins of his fashion sense. With separate ventures into clothing and sneakers, Justin and Christian Combs certainly take after their father with their affinity for music and high fashion.
Justin Combs has his own event production company
Justin Combs certainly possesses his father's entrepreneurial spirit as he started his own business at just 22 years of age. In 2016, he partnered with actor Angus T. Jones of "Two and a Half Men" fame to launch Tonite, a multimedia and event production company. Justin Combs told Billboard in a 2016 interview that the company's goal "is to create an experience for our generation and to create the ultimate happy feeling, a high feeling, an ecstatic feeling, something they've never felt before when they come to one of our events."
When asked about business lessons his father bestowed on him, Justin Combs said that Diddy taught him "to just keep fighting and keep dreaming and keep going" in the face of adversity. Between Christian Combs building a career for himself as a hip hop artist and Justin chasing mogul dreams with his very own company, it's clear that Diddy's two sons are following in his footsteps with their respective careers. While Justin and Christian can attribute their lavish lifestyles to being raised by a famous and successful father, the two have built individual careers for themselves. As Diddy's two eldest biological sons, Justin and Christian are carrying on the Combs legacy with careers in the music and entertainment world.