Kamala Harris And Kimberly Guilfoyle Have More In Common Than We Thought

Upon first glance, it's natural to assume that Kamala Harris and Kimberly Guilfoyle share anything besides their ongoing personal feud. With Harris being the former Vice President who boasts a storied career of public service and Guilfoyle having been involved with Donald Trump Jr. for nearly a decade, it's safe to assume the two are polar opposites. However, what many in the Bay Area will be quick to point out is that these two women share much more in common than the rest of the world might know. Considering they both got their start in San Francisco politics and worked their way to their current positions, more than just their timelines happen to overlap.

There's the obvious comparisons of wealth, with both Harris living a lavish life and Guilfoyle enjoying the finer things while she dated Don Jr. But now that both Harris and Guilfoyle are embarking on new paths after the 2024 presidential election, the similarities of their past, present, and potential future are stunning. Perhaps digging into what makes them so alike could help repair their relationship and ongoing beef — or it might just better explain why the two can't stand each other. No matter what, there's quite a bit to sink some teeth into. They're actually more similar than most people think — even them!