Kelly Ripa's Biggest Wardrobe Malfunctions Yet

Fans of "Live with Kelly and Mark" and its previous iterations have come to expect the unexpected. There's always a chance Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos will share one of their inappropriate confessions — and viewers might just witness the former grappling with a wardrobe malfunction.

Kelly Ripa has a reputation for rocking outfits that turn heads, and she's been known to unabashedly expose her secret fashion weapons. There was the time she showed off her Spanx to Anderson Cooper in one of her Fashion Finder videos, and in another, she confessed to wearing Booty Pop panties to add a little bulk to her backside. The subject of clothing mishaps can also come up when Ripa and Consuelos fill some of the air time ahead of their guest interviews with amusing personal anecdotes. During one such occasion, Ripa shared a story about how an attempt to enhance her shape went terribly wrong.

Ripa was wearing chicken cutlets beneath her bathing suit while swimming with her family, and one of the poultry-like pads popped out. Luckily, she was able to retrieve it because it was buoyant. "The kids thought it was a jellyfish. ... I'm like, 'No! Get that, that's expensive," she recalled on "Live with Kelly and Mark" in 2024. Sadly, Ripa's chicken-cutlet-of-the-sea moment wasn't captured on camera — but the following wardrobe malfunctions were.

