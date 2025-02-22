Bettina Anderson's Favorite Jeans Are More Wrecked Than Her Status In Trump's Circle

When Donald Trump Jr. was first spotted with model Bettina Anderson, it fueled up the rumor mill since he was still engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle. As much as Don Jr. might have felt relieved when he finally broke things off with Guilfoyle, it seems he and Anderson have had quite the time bringing her into the family fold. There's been word that Anderson has not gotten Donald Trump's seal of approval, with the patriarch possibly having some misgivings over previous left-leaning social media posts Anderson made. Between this and the stark age gap between Anderson and Don Jr., it's been hard for the couple to officially find their footing. All of this was not helped when Anderson took a selfie in what she claims to be a treasured pair of jeans.

Taking a casual mirror selfie to post on her Instagram Story, Anderson wears the jeans which she loves enough to promote. Within the snap is a link for fans to purchase their set of pants, but buyer beware — they are barely cute on a professional model. Coming in a cream color, the design on the pants is such that it looks like Anderson had been struggling with a disastrous painting project. Considering there's been some comparison between Anderson and Guilfoyle as of late, Anderson might want to clean up her casual appearance if she wants to fully fit into the Trump world.