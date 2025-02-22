Bettina Anderson's Favorite Jeans Are More Wrecked Than Her Status In Trump's Circle
When Donald Trump Jr. was first spotted with model Bettina Anderson, it fueled up the rumor mill since he was still engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle. As much as Don Jr. might have felt relieved when he finally broke things off with Guilfoyle, it seems he and Anderson have had quite the time bringing her into the family fold. There's been word that Anderson has not gotten Donald Trump's seal of approval, with the patriarch possibly having some misgivings over previous left-leaning social media posts Anderson made. Between this and the stark age gap between Anderson and Don Jr., it's been hard for the couple to officially find their footing. All of this was not helped when Anderson took a selfie in what she claims to be a treasured pair of jeans.
Taking a casual mirror selfie to post on her Instagram Story, Anderson wears the jeans which she loves enough to promote. Within the snap is a link for fans to purchase their set of pants, but buyer beware — they are barely cute on a professional model. Coming in a cream color, the design on the pants is such that it looks like Anderson had been struggling with a disastrous painting project. Considering there's been some comparison between Anderson and Guilfoyle as of late, Anderson might want to clean up her casual appearance if she wants to fully fit into the Trump world.
Bettina Anderson has been struggling to find her MAGA footing
Going from rumored mistress of Donald Trump Jr. to official girlfriend, model Bettina Anderson has burst onto the conservative scene in surprising ways. However, her background in supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and taking COVID-19 protocols seriously in the past has given Don Jr.'s friends reason to throw shade her way. Now that the model is firmly attached to Don Jr., scrutiny of her is ramping up, and there are some pieces of her past Anderson might want to leave buried.
According to The Daily Mail, Anderson is known around Palm Beach, Florida as a younger woman keen on dating older, powerful men, to the point that some have even suggested she's only dating Don Jr. to get closer to Elon Musk. As the seas of their new romance get just a bit rockier, it could be that Anderson was intent on relying on her outward appearance to be her saving grace. Possibly hoping she could skate by on her refined sense of style and classically elegant features, Anderson has discovered she just might have more haters to fire back at than people ready to welcome — especially if she keeps posting photos in questionable attire.