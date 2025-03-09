Meghan Markle's Unexpected Friendship With This Famous Athlete

The year 2014 was a simpler time. COVID-19 didn't exist, no one cared who was in President Donald Trump's inner circle, and Meghan Markle hadn't yet met Prince Harry. Way before she joined (and then left) the royal family, Markle was charming audiences as Rachel Zane on "Suits" and writing on her blog, The Tig. It was on that blog that Markle gushed about Rory McIlroy. Daily Mail also reported what Markle wrote before The Tig was shut down. She called him "THE Rory McIlroy," and wrote about his inspiring work-meets-play ethic.

"The most endearing quality of this man is his character – as real and honest as they come, appreciating a simple smile, never shunning a fan photo, enjoying a plate of pasta with veal ragu, and expressing a love for his parents that is rarely seen in men his age. Or at any age, to be honest," she wrote. "He is not just the real deal... he is real. And perhaps that is what makes him even more cherished." That amount of gushing comes across as swooning, which, of course, led fans to believe she and McIlory were more than just platonic.

However, nothing came of this rumor and both parties eventually married other people: Markle to Prince Harry and McIlroy to Erica Stoll, the latter couple of whom nearly got divorced before reconciling.

