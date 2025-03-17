Meghan Markle's Look For Her New Podcast Meant More Than You Realized
Fresh off the debut of "With Love, Meghan" — Meghan Markle's Netflix series that had plenty of moments that rubbed people the wrong way — the "Suits" star has another venture coming up to add to her resume. She recently announced on Instagram she will be launching her podcast on April 8, 2025. Called "Confessions of a Female Founder," Markle is working with podcast company Lemonada Media, which is no stranger to celebrity-based programs. Stars such as Sarah Silverman, Lupita Nyong'o, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus have podcasts with the company.
"I've been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses," Markle wrote on her Instagram announcement. The podcast will explore female business owner's journeys growing their brands from start to finish, including all the setbacks experienced along the way. Markle promises "Confessions of a Female Founder" will be entertaining. As she puts it, "Because what's the point if we can't have some fun on this wild adventure?"
While many of Markle's outfits on "With Love, Meghan" had heads turning, the mom of two's fashion and style choices for her podcast reveal appear pretty standard, at first. But according to Susan Courter, owner and manager of the "What Meghan Wore" blog, there's more than meets the eye with this ensemble. Courter exclusively told The List, "This lovely, simple approach really shows how confident she is which fits perfectly with the down-to-earth, relatable vibe of her new podcast."
Her light makeup was a smart, calculated move
In the podcast announcement, Meghan Markle's hair is pulled back and away from her face, which is similar to the Duchess of Sussex's favorite hairstyle. According to Susan Courter, this decision to keep her locks out of the main frame has its own special meaning. "With her hair gently pulled back, the focus is on her warm, friendly expression, which truly steals the spotlight," Courter said.
The blogger also noted how Markle's barely-there cosmetics was a smart choice as well, saying, "She looks chic but in an easy way and her makeup is simple yet radiant." This look is definitely not making The List's roundup of Markle's worst makeup mistakes we've ever seen. She hit the nail on the head with this light makeup decision. There's nothing worse than trying to convey something important only to have your audience distracted by a way-too-intense smokey eye or dramatic lipstick. On the contrary, Markle looked the epitome of soft glam in her podcast announcement.
She could use good PR right now
Susan Courter also noted Meghan Markle's overall demeanor in the podcast announcement. "Meghan radiates a simple, natural beauty that exudes authenticity and honesty, much like the engaging conversations she's promised in her new podcast series." There are several rumors Markle can't seem to escape from, which includes bullying accusations from sources you'd least expect. Being deemed a mean person is definitely not the vibe Markle wants to give off for her podcast all about female empowerment and building up women, so the appearance she curated was a good decision for her business and seems to allow her true self to shine through.
With all the negative press Markle has received lately about her brand As Ever and her new Netflix series, the Duchess of Sussex could use a win, and this podcast seems like it could be it. Courter's final thought on Markle's overall appearance for the "Confessions of a Female Founder" announcement gives hope that this podcast will be a way for Markle to reinvent herself for her second act: "With a relaxed and welcoming feel, Meghan is creating a space for open and honest talks about the real world of being a business owner, where everyone feels seen, heard, and understood."
While podcasts can be edited, getting to listen to Markle speak naturally for extended periods of time could be a great way to show who she actually is as a person. Hearing how she interacts and responds to women from different backgrounds could be the good PR Markle desperately needs right now.