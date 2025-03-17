Meghan Markle's Look For Her New Podcast Meant More Than You Realized

Fresh off the debut of "With Love, Meghan" — Meghan Markle's Netflix series that had plenty of moments that rubbed people the wrong way — the "Suits" star has another venture coming up to add to her resume. She recently announced on Instagram she will be launching her podcast on April 8, 2025. Called "Confessions of a Female Founder," Markle is working with podcast company Lemonada Media, which is no stranger to celebrity-based programs. Stars such as Sarah Silverman, Lupita Nyong'o, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus have podcasts with the company.

"I've been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities, and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses," Markle wrote on her Instagram announcement. The podcast will explore female business owner's journeys growing their brands from start to finish, including all the setbacks experienced along the way. Markle promises "Confessions of a Female Founder" will be entertaining. As she puts it, "Because what's the point if we can't have some fun on this wild adventure?"

While many of Markle's outfits on "With Love, Meghan" had heads turning, the mom of two's fashion and style choices for her podcast reveal appear pretty standard, at first. But according to Susan Courter, owner and manager of the "What Meghan Wore" blog, there's more than meets the eye with this ensemble. Courter exclusively told The List, "This lovely, simple approach really shows how confident she is which fits perfectly with the down-to-earth, relatable vibe of her new podcast."

