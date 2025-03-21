Lara Trump's Roast Of Kamala Harris Is So Ironic (& Has Plastic Surgery On Everyone's Lips)

Taking a break from her own Fox News show, Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, made a bold appearance on Laura Ingraham's show "The Ingraham Angle." To the surprise of no one, Lara put on quite the rambling spectacle. When Lara attempted to make a point about how the Democrats — failed presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz specifically — lack a true sense of authenticity, it opened up the floodgates for the internet to make a resounding rebuttal.

Advertisement

In the Fox News clip of Lara's interview posted to Instagram, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law can be heard saying, "[the Democrats] need authenticity. That's the thing about the American people, they don't like 'fake' and that's why Kamala Harris didn't work." She also continued to praise the current president, saying, "That's why people love President Donald Trump, because he is authentic to his core." Regardless of how viable Lara's claims might be, they did get the comment section running with rumors regarding Lara's drastic transformation. And how authentic her appearance may or may not be.

One poster wrote, "This lady's plastic surgery screams authentic." While another said, "As authentic as her face fillers," indicating the long-rumored and obvious procedures Lara has most likely had done. But there are plenty more examples as to why someone would refer to Lara as "the woman who stole all the Botox."

Advertisement