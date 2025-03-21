Lara Trump's Roast Of Kamala Harris Is So Ironic (& Has Plastic Surgery On Everyone's Lips)
Taking a break from her own Fox News show, Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, made a bold appearance on Laura Ingraham's show "The Ingraham Angle." To the surprise of no one, Lara put on quite the rambling spectacle. When Lara attempted to make a point about how the Democrats — failed presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz specifically — lack a true sense of authenticity, it opened up the floodgates for the internet to make a resounding rebuttal.
In the Fox News clip of Lara's interview posted to Instagram, President Donald Trump's daughter-in-law can be heard saying, "[the Democrats] need authenticity. That's the thing about the American people, they don't like 'fake' and that's why Kamala Harris didn't work." She also continued to praise the current president, saying, "That's why people love President Donald Trump, because he is authentic to his core." Regardless of how viable Lara's claims might be, they did get the comment section running with rumors regarding Lara's drastic transformation. And how authentic her appearance may or may not be.
One poster wrote, "This lady's plastic surgery screams authentic." While another said, "As authentic as her face fillers," indicating the long-rumored and obvious procedures Lara has most likely had done. But there are plenty more examples as to why someone would refer to Lara as "the woman who stole all the Botox."
Lara Trump has hidden her authenticity behind airbrushing and more
For someone so determined to tout the role of authenticity in public figures, Lara Trump — daughter-in-law to Donald Trump — would do well to listen to her own advice. The "My View With Lara Trump" host has had her fair share of disingenuous moments, including several times Lara used unrealistic filters to airbrush herself into oblivion. In fact, the ultra-filtered pictures Lara has posted could have been inspired by the queen of inauthenticity herself: Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Besides these fake snaps, Lara has consistently done her best to avoid answering any plastic surgery rumors. Instead of being forthcoming about going under the knife, she is remaining mum. Although, throwback photos of Lara are unrecognizable due to some fairly obvious facial changes. Of course, it's not just herself who's possibly being dishonest, but her father-in-law as well.
For someone Lara claims to have "never changed who he is," Donald has most certainly been less than authentic over the years. There's the constant fake tan Donald loves to smear on. The inexplicable way his hair wafts over his head has been a near-constant joke for decades, and an indication that he just might be hiding something beneath it. Add all this to Donald's general caginess about his height and it just might be safe to assume that those who live in inauthentic glass houses should probably not throw stones.