Tragic Details About Young Sheldon Star Emily Osment

If you haven't seen the gutwrenching 2011 film "Cyberbully," starring Emily Osment as the lead, then we highly recommend grabbing a box of tissues before renting it. As the title suggests, "Cyberbully" addresses the very new, but now very familiar, online phenomenon of cyberbullying. Osment's character Taylor Hillridge is the victim of online harassment that leads her to attempt suicide. Still a teenager while filming — and likely knowing how it feels to be harassed online — Osment understood the severity of the film's theme, leaving lasting emotional trauma.

While shooting for six weeks in Montreal, Osment said she was overcome with sadness most of the time. "It's very easy for me to get depressed," Osment told We Love Soaps TV in 2011. "We did a lot of rehearsal before, but I was shocked as to how much this impacted me, the role, and the attitude of the whole thing. I would just come home and I would cry." The actor explained how she would get into heavily dejected states that made her unable to chat with friends. "They'd call and I'd be like, 'I just can't talk to you right now. I'm so sad.' And, they're like, 'Are you okay? This is not what you said you were going to be doing to this movie.'"

In 2017, Osment posted to X (formerly Twitter) about how watching the hard-to-swallow Netflix series "13 Reasons Why" reminded her of filming "Cyberbully." "It was a grueling and emotional six weeks that will never leave me as long as I live," she wrote. "I went to work every day and sunk myself into a sorrow hole because I felt like it was the only way to truthfully depict depression. I had to live it, and pulling myself out at the end was incredibly challenging, but ultimately a surprisingly rewarding experience."

