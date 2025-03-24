Strange Details About Kate Middleton's Parents

On paper, Catherine, Princess of Wales' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, seem like fairly regular people. In fact, some may even argue that their background was far too regular to be affiliated with the royal family. According to Vanity Fair, the British media rather rudely dubbed them "the middle-class Middletons" because of just how normal their lives were. Unfortunately, the Middleton family reportedly endured similar jabs from William, Prince of Wales' nearest and dearest too.

During a 2022 appearance on Vanity Fair's "Dynasty" podcast, royal expert Katie Nicholl disclosed that Prince William's friends had nicknamed Kate Middleton "doors to manual" during the early days of their relationship. Nicholl explained that the moniker was a derogatory reference to Carole's former job as a British Airways air hostess. If that wasn't scathing enough, his inner circle also labeled her "'Kate Middle-Class." Additionally, the royal family supposedly took issue with the Middleton family's commoner status too.

When Kate and William briefly split up in 2007, an insider shared their issues with Carole with The Mirror: "She is pushy, rather twee and incredibly middle-class. She uses words such as 'Pleased to meet you,' 'toilet,' and 'pardon.'" Another source claimed that Kate initially took such remarks in good fun but they eventually made her feel like she would always be an outsider. Although Carole and Michael obviously didn't boast the kind of wealth that the royal family and their inner circle were blessed with, they weren't exactly middle class either, with a reported multi-million-pound net worth.

