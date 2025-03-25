Tomi Lahren's Latest Outfit Proves Even Leather Can Look Cheap In The Wrong Hands
While people got to see what Tomi Lahren looks like makeup-free, that wasn't the case recently when the conservative political commentator had "We the People" host Gates Garcia on her show, "Tomi Lahren is Fearless." Garcia shared a pic of him and Lahren, rocking a full face of makeup, in the studio on Instagram, smiling for the camera and thanking the talk show for having him on as a guest. "Feeling a little more FEARLESS after that!" he captioned. Lahren reposted Garcia's 'gram to her own Instagram Story, but who her guest star was isn't what caught people's attention.
Instead of focusing on the who, people couldn't stop looking at the what. Lahren was wearing a brown dress that had black leather bows — the dress wasn't leather, just the bows. That's... a choice. She also wore tall black boots, but it's hard to tell from the photo if those were also leather. Without a doubt, though, the bows were leather, which seems like a material that a person either fully commits to or doesn't at all. Having a leather accessory like that on a dress just seems wrong.
At least her eyebrows didn't look overdrawn this time, like they have in the past. So, she's got that going for her.
Tomi Lahren is coming into Sarah Huckabee Sanders's lane
Sarah Huckabee Sanders used to be the Republican party's leather fashion failure, but now more conservative women, such as Karoline Leavitt, have begun adding the material to their wardrobe. Unfortunately for these women, the look just doesn't work as well as it does for people like Malia Obama.
Specifically for Sanders, the Governor of Arkansas, she's had plenty of outfits over the years that have missed the mark, and the same can be said for Tomi Lahren. Why women in Trump world now continuously feel the need to rock random leather ensembles remains a mystery. Leather can be beautiful and truly accentuate a person's wardrobe, but for some reason it tends to feel cheapened when certain ultra-conservative women wear it.
For example, Sanders stepped out in a leather dress that not even Kimberly Guilfoyle would wear earlier this month to an important political event, and we're still thinking about it. Lahren's leather bow dress isn't nearly as eye-popping as that outfit Sanders wore, but it's still something that probably should have been either left in the back of the closet, or worn to a nightclub with girlfriends, not on her conservative talk show. There's a time and place for everything — even leather.