Tomi Lahren's Latest Outfit Proves Even Leather Can Look Cheap In The Wrong Hands

While people got to see what Tomi Lahren looks like makeup-free, that wasn't the case recently when the conservative political commentator had "We the People" host Gates Garcia on her show, "Tomi Lahren is Fearless." Garcia shared a pic of him and Lahren, rocking a full face of makeup, in the studio on Instagram, smiling for the camera and thanking the talk show for having him on as a guest. "Feeling a little more FEARLESS after that!" he captioned. Lahren reposted Garcia's 'gram to her own Instagram Story, but who her guest star was isn't what caught people's attention.

Advertisement

Instead of focusing on the who, people couldn't stop looking at the what. Lahren was wearing a brown dress that had black leather bows — the dress wasn't leather, just the bows. That's... a choice. She also wore tall black boots, but it's hard to tell from the photo if those were also leather. Without a doubt, though, the bows were leather, which seems like a material that a person either fully commits to or doesn't at all. Having a leather accessory like that on a dress just seems wrong.

At least her eyebrows didn't look overdrawn this time, like they have in the past. So, she's got that going for her.