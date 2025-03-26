Kimberly Guilfoyle Capped Off Her Big Day At The White House By Reuniting With An Ex

Everyone's favorite hopeless romantic celebrated Greek Independence Day at The White House on March 25, 2025, giving a speech praising President Donald Trump and the future of the U.S.'s relationship with Greece. "This is an honor and a privilege of a lifetime," Kimberly Guilfoyle said, "to serve a country that I love so much, that is so near and dear to my heart, with Greece" (via YouTube). The former prosecutor was appointed by Trump as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece in December 2024.

While that's all well and good, Guilfoyle's big day was overshadowed by the fact that she hung out with her ex-husband, Eric Villency. The duo, along with their son, Ronan Anthony Villency, celebrated the birthday of Fox News' Michael Tammero, who turned 54.

Although it's not surprising to see an ex-couple together when they share a child, the public rarely sees Guilfoyle and Eric hanging out, so this sighting is noteworthy. It's also interesting to note that the former lovebirds knew Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump back when both couples were still items. The two pairs eventually divorced, and Guilfoyle and Don Jr. began dating in 2018 before breaking up in late 2024.