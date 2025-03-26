Kimberly Guilfoyle Capped Off Her Big Day At The White House By Reuniting With An Ex
Everyone's favorite hopeless romantic celebrated Greek Independence Day at The White House on March 25, 2025, giving a speech praising President Donald Trump and the future of the U.S.'s relationship with Greece. "This is an honor and a privilege of a lifetime," Kimberly Guilfoyle said, "to serve a country that I love so much, that is so near and dear to my heart, with Greece" (via YouTube). The former prosecutor was appointed by Trump as the U.S. Ambassador to Greece in December 2024.
While that's all well and good, Guilfoyle's big day was overshadowed by the fact that she hung out with her ex-husband, Eric Villency. The duo, along with their son, Ronan Anthony Villency, celebrated the birthday of Fox News' Michael Tammero, who turned 54.
Although it's not surprising to see an ex-couple together when they share a child, the public rarely sees Guilfoyle and Eric hanging out, so this sighting is noteworthy. It's also interesting to note that the former lovebirds knew Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump back when both couples were still items. The two pairs eventually divorced, and Guilfoyle and Don Jr. began dating in 2018 before breaking up in late 2024.
Kimberly Guilfoyle might have shared a photo to make Donald Trump, Jr. jealous
Kimberly Guilfoyle didn't originally advertise that she was spending time with her ex, but she did repost Michael Tammero's group selfie to her own Instagram story. She was even sitting next to Eric Villency, with their son, Ronan Anthony Villency, sitting to her right.
It makes a person wonder if the Guilfoyle only shared the photo because she was tired of seeing her ex-fiancé, Donald Trump, Jr., flaunt his relationship with Bettina Anderson. Guilfoyle recently used her filter infatuation to try and erase the age difference between her and Anderson. It, uh, didn't work. Considering how Don Jr. humiliatingly ditched Guilfoyle for his alleged mistress, no one blames her for being hurt, but she seems to be trying way too hard to remind him that she exists and to make him jealous. It's a tale as old as time.
We may never know Guilfoyle's true motives for posting the photo. However, despite the possible underlying drama, it's still nice to see an ex-couple manage to be around each other for both the sake of their mutual friend and their son.