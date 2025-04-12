Taylor Swift's Legal Drama Explained And All The Celebrities Involved

Taylor Swift is no stranger to courtroom drama. After all, when she was sexually assaulted by a radio DJ in 2013, she complained and he was fired. He sued her for millions; she countersued for $1 to make a point. On the stand, she told the man's lawyer (via Time), "I'm not going to let you or your client make me feel in any way that this is my fault. Here we are years later, and I'm being blamed for the unfortunate events of his life that are the product of his decisions, not mine." She won.

She's also been sued several times over the years by people who allege that she's copied them. This is something that happens regularly to major artists who have hit songs. "Superstars like Taylor Swift are often involved in copyright lawsuits," former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani told Newsweek. "Their music is very valuable, so they have to sue others to protect it. But they're also targets for lawsuits because of how rich and famous they are."

Swift is likely hoping that a judge agrees she's been targeted, as the latest lawsuit against the "Bad Blood" singer accuses her of copying numerous lyrics from a poet named Kimberly Marasco. She believes that her work provided the inspiration for many of Swift's songs, and she's sued the singer to see how the court feels. Read on to learn about the legal drama, including why numerous other celebs have gotten dragged into the mess.