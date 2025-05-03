Details About Alina Habba's Personal Life Revealed
When it comes to Alina Habba's professional life, it's hard to look away. Ever since she met President Donald Trump at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course in 2021, the lawyer has watched her career explode. Within months of making Trump's acquaintance, Habba was hired to file very public lawsuits against figures like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. She also served as Trump's defense in the civil case brought by E. Jean Carroll, who accused the president of sexual assault.
Speaking about Habba to BNN Bloomberg News, Trump once said, "I've had many lawyers, but she's somebody that I think has done a very, very good job. She's very talented, she's smart, she's a very likable person." Perhaps, for this reason, the president selected Habba to be the interim U.S. attorney for the state of New Jersey — a role she was happy to take on. "I am grateful to President Trump for entrusting me with this tremendous responsibility ... I will continue to fight for truth and justice," she told the press (via The New York Times).
But, while Habba's professional achievements are plastered all over the news, her personal life is much more private. Alina Habba's husband, Gregg Reuben, remains a rare figure on her social media, and she makes most of her public appearances solo. That being said, Habba's personal life contains fascinating details, including a tragic family history, a heartbreaking divorce, and a new blended family.
Alina Habba's parents fled persecution in Iraq
Alina Habbaa is known as something of an all-American girl, and part of that identity is her family's relationship to the American Dream. During the 1980s, Alina Habba's parents left Iraq for the United States in order to escape persecution. As Chaldean Catholics, the couple was a part of a religious minority that was not always welcome in their native land. Speaking about this fact at Turning Point USA, Habba revealed, "I am the daughter [of] first-generation immigrant parents. My parents were both born and raised in Baghdad under the regime of Saddam Hussein. My parents had to flee. They had to start over. And they came — not over an open border — to this country."
According to Habba, she and her family experienced poverty upon arriving to the United States. As the lawyer claimed in the same speech, "We had no money. My first home when I was born was across the street from a McDonald's, and my father used to take the money that he could have and got a Coke and a pack of peanuts every day so that we could survive." Although critics viewed Alina Habba's childhood anecdote as bizarre and potentially inaccurate, one thing is clear; the lawyer admires her parents for their ability to start a new life in a new country. "Watching [my father] and watching my mom's support for him taught me about family values and taught me about work ethic," she said.
President Trump's lawyer considers herself deeply religious
Alina Habba's parents moved halfway across the world to be able to practice their Chaldean Catholic faith. Perhaps for this reason, Habba considers herself an extremely religious woman. As she mentioned in her Turning Point USA speech, Catholicism played a major role in her upbringing. Remembering her childhood, the lawyer shared, "He [my father] made sure every Sunday we went to church. We were not allowed to whimper. We were not allowed to fuss around. We didn't have iPads. And, we had to get on our knees, and we had to pray." This sense of religious commitment would apparently follow Habba into her adult life.
These days, the lawyer continues to view religion as an integral part of her daily activities — and views Catholicism an essential ingredient to her professional success. On one occasion, she even told an audience that God wanted her to cross paths with President Donald Trump. During the Tulare, California portion of the ReAwaken America Tour, Habba described her first meeting with the president. "He came and said, 'I have a lot of litigation,'" Habba recalled. "I'm a religious person, this is God's plan for me. It is God's plan, and I believe in God. I'm a woman of faith. I am. And I can tell you God put me in this place to help President Trump and the Trump family navigate this disgusting lawfare that is happening in our country right now," the lawyer said (via MTN).
Alina Habba married her first husband in 2011
Although she is best known for her current public role, Alina Habba had an interesting life before becoming Donald Trump's lawyer. In September 2011, Habba walked down the aisle with her first husband, Matthew Eyet, and the two set out to build a legal empire together. As fellow graduates of Widener University School of Law, the couple seemed to have everything the needed to build a successful career. Eyet — as the co-valedictorian of his class — appeared to foster a level of ambition that matched Habba's own. As Habba herself recalled at the Turning Point USA event, "I had given my husband at the time a share of my [law] firm, and we had 30 people working for us. We were one of the biggest firms in New Jersey with practice across eight states and licensed in four."
On top of this professional achievement, Habba and Eyet focused on building their family life. In 2015, the couple welcomed a daughter named Chloe. Around two years later, they had a son, Luke. From an outside perspective, everything between Habba and Eyet likely seemed pretty perfect. However, in private, the duo struggled to see eye to eye. By the time Alina Habba's children, Chloe and Luke, were 4 and 2, respectively, the lawyer realized that her marriage needed to come to an end. In 2019, Habba and Eyet filed for divorce. It was decided that they would share custody of their two kids.
Religious guilt caused Alina Habba to struggle during her divorce from Matthew Eyet
Even after Alina Habba realized she wanted to divorce Matthew Eyet, she struggled a lot with the decision to part ways. The reason? She had been raised to view marriage as a forever deal. As she explained in her Turning Point USA speech, "As a Catholic woman that decision was incredibly hard for me because my mother taught me not to leave. Not to give up. In the hardest circumstances, you don't quit." Habba was particularly concerned about the way a divorce might impact her standing in the church. During the same speech, she revealed, "I said, 'What do I do? I love church. I don't want to be exiled. I don't want to get divorced. That's not my plan.'"
Eventually, though, Habba opened up to her priest about what was going on in her marriage, and was apparently advised to go through with the separation. Although the lawyer did not go into details about why she and Eyet broke up, she did hint at the reason in the same talk. "The circumstances that I was given were tough. I was dealing with the person who struggles from a disease that many Americans do," she said. Later, Habba began to speak about the way the marriage had impacted her. "I was miserable," she confessed. "And I was trying to smile for my children." Ultimately, it seems, moving on was the best thing she could do.
A year after her divorce, Alina Habba remarried
Just because Alina Habba didn't find everlasting love in her first marriage does not mean that her journey to find love came to an end. The lawyer married Centerpark founder and Harvard Business School graduate, Gregg Reuben, in a gorgeous 2020 ceremony. Photos of the event shared to Reuben's Medium page show that the couple was not afraid to celebrate their marriage in style. While Habba wore a lacy white mermaid-cut gown to the ceremony, Reuben looked totally dapper in a tuxedo.
Interestingly, however, a bit of drama whirled through the couple's union from the very beginning. According to court filings obtained by the Daily Mail, Reuben believes that the jeweler Allurez intentionally overcharged him for Habba's engagement ring. The businessman said that he paid a whopping $93,000 for the piece when it was only worth $15,000. Per his complaint, the jeweler engaged in "fraudulent and deceptive business practices and false advertising."
Allurez, however, denies Reuben's claims. As the jeweler reportedly explained in a statement, "This client requested the specific diamond that he purchased after viewing it on our website and came to our office multiple times to view it in person. He even brought his then-fiancé (now wife), to see the diamond in person before agreeing to purchase it." Despite this, Reuben has asked Allurez to reimburse him for the $78,000 difference. He has also requested a startling $500,000 in damages.
Alina Habba and Gregg Reuben have a modern yet traditional marriage
In many ways, Alina Habba and Gregg Reuben's marriage is a modern one. Each member of the couple takes on their own professional goals. They each practice a different religion — with Reuben identifying as Jewish and Habba maintaining her Catholic identity. And, together, they preside over a blended family that includes Habba's two children from her previous marriage as well as Reuben's son, Parker, from a past relationship.
Despite the fact that Habba and Reuben clearly enjoy a 21st-century relationship, they try to keep some things traditional. In an interview with the PBD podcast, the lawyer claimed to enjoy old-fashioned gender roles. "I'm not a feminist. Okay? I believe in strong women, but I want my door opened. I'm very much an old-school — my parents are Middle Eastern — old-school woman. When I'm at home, I cook. I have a husband I respect. I know how to turn it [my professional side] off," she said.
Friends of Alina Habba called her a 'workaholic'
As much as Alina Habba insists that she can turn off her professional side, her friends tell a different story. Apparently, the lawyer is so committed to her career that she prioritized it above almost all else — including her own birthday. This was evident when it came time to celebrate her 40th. Although she did ultimately get to throw a massive bash in St. Barts, Habba almost canceled the event due to work. As one of her friends told Page Six, "She took her nearest and dearest to St. Barts for her birthday ... She actually didn't think she could go as the president was supposed to have his trial on her birthday in NYC — but when it got pushed, she could go."
But just because Habba went on the Caribbean vacation, does not mean that she put her professional goals on the back burner. Sources close to the lawyer told Page Six that she worked during her birthday getaway. "She's a workaholic," said one insider, who revealed that Habba "worked every day" of the trip. Of course, when one considers how much Habba likely spent on the trip for her friends, it's no wonder she worked so hard. Instagram photos of the event hint that Habba probably purchased Dior gift bags for her guests. She also may have given them each a bathrobe and a customized sun hat.
Alina Habba and Gregg Reuben are rumored to have financial troubles
Alina Habba may live an extremely lavish life full of birthday bashes and Dior bags, but that doesn't mean all is well in paradise. Rumor has it that she and her husband, Gregg Reuben, have experienced some financial issues over the course of their marriage. According to a report by InTouch, the couple had over $1 million in warrants and liens filed against them. The vast majority of this sum can be attributed to the money that Reuben apparently owed. Per the investigative report in question, the businessman's LLCs accumulated a whopping $770,000 in liens. He also owed at least four state tax payments of $93,628, $179,335, $484,323 and $59,295, respectively.
As for Habba, she apparently owed thousands of dollars to Maine's Department of Labor. As per the same report, Habba's law firm, Sandelands Eyet LLP, owed $1,146 in liens to the government, and also apparently owed $1,047 in taxes. Speaking to InTouch about this matter, lawyer Jeremy Wallace explained that accumulating massive sums in liens can mean trouble. "A lien is filed in a way that is attached to anything you own [including] real estate or personal property," Wallace said. Later, the lawyer added that Habba and Reuben may not have the legal right to liquidate their property — or accumulate new real estate holdings — until they pay off their liens.
Alina Habba considers Donald Trump a close friend
Alina Habba may be Donald Trump's lawyer, but the two have a relationship that spans beyond the courtroom. In fact, Habba and the president are said to be friends. This was clear on the occasion of Habba's 40th birthday when Trump attended her party — which happened to be held at his golf club at Mar-a-Lago. His wife, Melania Trump, also showed up for the occasion, as did many of the other Trump family members.
Reflecting on her relationship with the president at the 2024 Republican National Convention, Habba gushed, "President Trump championed my journey, empowering me to become who I am today. His unwavering support not only shaped my career but has inspired other young women with big dreams." Habba went on to discuss what the president meant to her whole family. "To my husband, whose family members survived the Holocaust, he is a champion for the Jewish faith. To my Iraqi parents, he is a mentor to their daughter. But to me, he is my friend," Habba declared, per the New York Post.
Habba apparently got to know Trump after joining his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. As she once told BNN Bloomberg News, the club's casual environment helped her connect with several members of the Trump family. "You see the president [at the club] regularly. There's only so many of us," Habba said. "I see Melania. I see Ivanka when she's there. It's typical. And it's a very small community."
Siggy Flicker and Kash Patel are among Alina Habba's close friends
Donald Trump is not the only one of Alina Habba's famous friends. She's also been known to hang out with "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Siggy Flicker. The two women are said to be very tight — partially because of their shared political views. In 2024, Flicker made this exceedingly clear by sharing a photo of the duo on Instagram. In the caption, she applauded Habba's role with Trump's team, writing, "So extremely proud of my bestie Alina Habba!!!! When the going gets tough, the tough get going and the tough NEVER stop fighting evil! To go up against the swamp is not an easy task. It's very deep, dirty and we will all see in due time who will get the last laugh!"
Flicker is not Habba's only good friend within the world of famous Republicans. She also appears to be close to FBI director Kash Patel. At an event celebrating Patel's swearing in, Habba congratulated the new FBI director with the kindest possible words. "Kash is my brother. We always say we're brother and sister. We have gone through a lot together," Habba said, per a video shared to X. "The reality of the situation is when I started here — and I started in this world — I did not know anything about it. Kash had my back." Habba then teared up and declared, "I'm so proud of you!"