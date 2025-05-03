Details About Alina Habba's Personal Life Revealed

When it comes to Alina Habba's professional life, it's hard to look away. Ever since she met President Donald Trump at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf course in 2021, the lawyer has watched her career explode. Within months of making Trump's acquaintance, Habba was hired to file very public lawsuits against figures like former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. She also served as Trump's defense in the civil case brought by E. Jean Carroll, who accused the president of sexual assault.

Speaking about Habba to BNN Bloomberg News, Trump once said, "I've had many lawyers, but she's somebody that I think has done a very, very good job. She's very talented, she's smart, she's a very likable person." Perhaps, for this reason, the president selected Habba to be the interim U.S. attorney for the state of New Jersey — a role she was happy to take on. "I am grateful to President Trump for entrusting me with this tremendous responsibility ... I will continue to fight for truth and justice," she told the press (via The New York Times).

But, while Habba's professional achievements are plastered all over the news, her personal life is much more private. Alina Habba's husband, Gregg Reuben, remains a rare figure on her social media, and she makes most of her public appearances solo. That being said, Habba's personal life contains fascinating details, including a tragic family history, a heartbreaking divorce, and a new blended family.