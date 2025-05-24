We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Billy Ray Cyrus burst onto the scene with his tight jeans, trademark mullet, and catchy chart-topping debut single, "Achy Breaky Heart," it seemed the good ol' boy from Kentucky had all the ingredients for country music stardom. But faster than one could say "Hannah Montana," things began to go south for the "Some Gave All" singer. Tragic details about Billy Ray Cyrus' failed relationships, career mistakes, and difficult childhood have emerged, which provided insight into his troubled life and most controversial moments over the years.

Despite "Achy Breaky Heart" being panned by country crooner Travis Tritt — who told the Associated Press, "I just don't care much for the song" — it was an award-winning track that caused Cyrus (who didn't actually pen the hit) to become an overnight sensation. Sadly, he was unable to match the success of his debut single and album, "Some Gave All," which hit No. 1 on the country charts and was the first debut album by a country artist to enter the pop charts at No. 1. Instead, he became more well known for playing the onscreen dad of his real life daughter, Miley Cyrus, on the Disney hit show "Hannah Montana." Billy Ray's career path has been bumpy, and all of the negatives nearly caused him to quit. In an interview with USA Today, he admitted, "I was always just one failure away from resigning to the fact that ... maybe I need to go get a real job."