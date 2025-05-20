Don Jr.'s New Girl Proves She's More Shameless Than Kimberly Guilfoyle With Obnoxious Cash Grab

There's keeping up with the Joneses, and then there's keeping up with the Trumps — and it seems that Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend Bettina Anderson is full of tricks to do just that. Anderson has done her best to put her lavish life on display, which often includes showing off what she's wearing. However, more often than not, it appears as if Anderson isn't just parading her wealth around for attention — she's also trying to use it to skim money from her followers. Typically, when the former model makes a post (like the time Anderson showed off her romantic jewelry), she does so with affiliate links attached. When fans and foes of Anderson click on the links to said products, they are taken to an online storefront where, should they choose to purchase something, Anderson will receive anywhere from 10-30% of the given sale.

For example, in a Story Anderson posted to Instagram on May 19, she showed off snaps of her glamorous weekend celebrating British gunmaker Rigby's 250th anniversary. Immediately following the pictures of her in several dresses, Anderson then linked out to the exact styles, titling the link "For Those Asking." This smooth move does two things: it enables Anderson to build up the assumption that people are banging down the door to emulate her sense of style, while also allowing her to make some money on the side. Of course, this feels a little two-sided; in fact, it's not even something that Don Jr.'s ex Kimberly Guilfoyle would have done. While there's many similarities between Anderson and Guilfoyle, at least the latter wrote her own book to make a quick buck.