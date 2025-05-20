Don Jr.'s New Girl Proves She's More Shameless Than Kimberly Guilfoyle With Obnoxious Cash Grab
There's keeping up with the Joneses, and then there's keeping up with the Trumps — and it seems that Donald Trump Jr.'s new girlfriend Bettina Anderson is full of tricks to do just that. Anderson has done her best to put her lavish life on display, which often includes showing off what she's wearing. However, more often than not, it appears as if Anderson isn't just parading her wealth around for attention — she's also trying to use it to skim money from her followers. Typically, when the former model makes a post (like the time Anderson showed off her romantic jewelry), she does so with affiliate links attached. When fans and foes of Anderson click on the links to said products, they are taken to an online storefront where, should they choose to purchase something, Anderson will receive anywhere from 10-30% of the given sale.
For example, in a Story Anderson posted to Instagram on May 19, she showed off snaps of her glamorous weekend celebrating British gunmaker Rigby's 250th anniversary. Immediately following the pictures of her in several dresses, Anderson then linked out to the exact styles, titling the link "For Those Asking." This smooth move does two things: it enables Anderson to build up the assumption that people are banging down the door to emulate her sense of style, while also allowing her to make some money on the side. Of course, this feels a little two-sided; in fact, it's not even something that Don Jr.'s ex Kimberly Guilfoyle would have done. While there's many similarities between Anderson and Guilfoyle, at least the latter wrote her own book to make a quick buck.
Bettina Anderson just might have an attention problem
As Donald Trump Jr. and Bettina Anderson's relationship continues to unfold, Anderson herself is exhibiting some signs of needing to be the center of attention. Part of this includes putting her wealth on blast. Should someone follow the affiliate link that Anderson used to show off her outfits on May 19, they'll be taken to Anderson's Shop My collection. Here, not only can people view the eye-opening amount of money she most likely paid for her fashion statements, but they can also help her earn a commission should they choose to buy a piece (if they can afford it).
The looks Anderson wore while visiting the UK range cost anywhere from $835 for the silver dress to almost $2500 for the jacket. Whereas it could make sense that Anderson is simply trying to fit in with a crowd of incredibly wealthy people by showing off her own means, the fact she's also most likely seeing a bit of a financial return on it feels a bit scammy. Similar to the time Anderson put her tacky jewelry on display to make some money, it leaves the viewer questioning Anderson's motives (and possibly feeling a little sorry for Kimberly Guiflyole). There are plenty of rumors surrounding Anderson, but her need to curate a life that appears full of followers hungry to give her their money certainly seems a bit strange, to say the least. Perhaps that's why Don Jr.'s friends can't seem to stand Anderson.