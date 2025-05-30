11 Rumors About Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson We Can't Ignore

Deflategate has nothing on soulmategate. A decade after the New England Patriots' legacy was threatened by reports of quarterback Tom Brady's under-inflated balls, the esteemed NFL team's former general manager, Bill Belichick, watched the media flatten his own reputation as a well-respected winner. This happened under a flurry of rumors about his relationship with former collegiate cheerleader Jordon Hudson. Unfortunately for the curmudgeonly coach, the messiest moments in Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage have got nothing on his relationship with Hudson.

Countless unnamed sources have come out of the woodwork to gossip about the May-December romance between Belichick and Hudson, who is 49 years his junior (the couple definitely did not follow the rule of 7). "Jordon is an old soul, so she and Bill connect on a deep level. Age is just a number to them," one source insisted to OK! in December 2024. While age gaps in relationships can be a red flag, another report claimed that Hudson was making Belichick feel as spry as the kids he found himself surrounded by when he made the surprising decision to start coaching at UNC. "He's feeling more energetic than he has in decades, and he's trying things he never would have considered thanks to Jordon's influence," an insider dished to Radar. "He's a tiger."

According to Hudson's Instagram, Belichick is also her "twin flame" — but we all witnessed what happened with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's chaotic relationship after she used that intense term. If all the rumors are to be believed, Belichick and Hudson's romance has been just as wild.