11 Rumors About Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson We Can't Ignore
Deflategate has nothing on soulmategate. A decade after the New England Patriots' legacy was threatened by reports of quarterback Tom Brady's under-inflated balls, the esteemed NFL team's former general manager, Bill Belichick, watched the media flatten his own reputation as a well-respected winner. This happened under a flurry of rumors about his relationship with former collegiate cheerleader Jordon Hudson. Unfortunately for the curmudgeonly coach, the messiest moments in Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marriage have got nothing on his relationship with Hudson.
Countless unnamed sources have come out of the woodwork to gossip about the May-December romance between Belichick and Hudson, who is 49 years his junior (the couple definitely did not follow the rule of 7). "Jordon is an old soul, so she and Bill connect on a deep level. Age is just a number to them," one source insisted to OK! in December 2024. While age gaps in relationships can be a red flag, another report claimed that Hudson was making Belichick feel as spry as the kids he found himself surrounded by when he made the surprising decision to start coaching at UNC. "He's feeling more energetic than he has in decades, and he's trying things he never would have considered thanks to Jordon's influence," an insider dished to Radar. "He's a tiger."
According to Hudson's Instagram, Belichick is also her "twin flame" — but we all witnessed what happened with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's chaotic relationship after she used that intense term. If all the rumors are to be believed, Belichick and Hudson's romance has been just as wild.
Some people don't buy the story of how Jordon Hudson met Bill Belichick
According to TMZ, fate brought Jordan Hudson and Bill Belichick together when they were seated next to each other on the same flight in 2021. He autographed one of the then-college student's textbooks after they conversed about its contents, and they decided to keep in touch. However, it wouldn't be until January 2023 that the duo was spotted together looking somewhat like a couple. Eight months later, People reported that Belichick and his girlfriend of 16 years, Linda Holliday, had called it quits.
A source told the magazine that the exes had "been pretty separate for a while," suggesting that infidelity didn't play a role in the split, but according to gossip columnist Rob Shuter, it's possible Belichick and Hudson's friendship evolved into something else far earlier than they'd like everyone to believe. On his Substack, Shuter quoted a source as saying, "There was overlap. Emotional, maybe more."
Then there was that awkward moment during Belichick's April 2025 "CBS Sunday Morning" interview when Hudson could be heard off-camera telling host Tony Dokoupil that her boyfriend wouldn't be answering questions about how they met. This convinced some viewers that the couple had something to hide, with Redditors speculating that they actually met through a website for sugar daddies or that Hudson was an escort. However, she does have that TMZ report to point to as proof that these rumors are wrong.
She's controlling and generally unpleasant
For Halloween 2024, Bill Belichick broke character as a stern sourpuss by dressing like a fisherman, slapping a smile on his face, and posing seaside with Jordon Hudson, who was wearing a mermaid tail. While he boasted about his great "catch" in the comments section of two Instagram photos of their couple's costume, some critics weren't certain that he had hooked a winner. According to a New York Post report about Hudson, the Provincetown, Massachusetts, native hasn't changed a bit since high school when it comes to how she treats her romantic partners. "She would get mad at [her boyfriend] for something stupid and berate him and control him," an ex-classmate said of one of her teenage romances.
The narrative became all about Hudson's supposedly domineering nature when she tried to steer that "CBS Sunday Morning" interview away from the topic of her relationship with Belichick. "She's a total control freak," a source told The U.S. Sun. "He thinks it's just a phase — her acting like his boss — but I don't understand why he's putting up with it." Another purported "friend" claimed that Hudson often tried to take charge during her boyfriend's public conversations, advising him on what to say and not to say.
Meanwhile, a source told Deuxmoi that Hudson's treatment of Belichick wasn't as lovey-dovey as she was portraying it on social media, saying, "She speaks to him horribly." Insiders have also accused her of being difficult to deal with. On his podcast "Pablo Torre Finds Out," the titular host recalled an insider telling him, "She is the worst person I've ever met on Earth."
There's some major unaired drama from the Bill Belichick interview she interrupted
When Bill Belichick's "CBS Sunday Morning" sit-down aired, Tony Dokoupil said in a voiceover, "Jordon was a constant presence during our interview." But what the reporter didn't reveal is that she purportedly decided to stop gracing the set with her presence at one point. According to TMZ Sports, Jordon Hudson left in a huff when the line of questioning took a turn she didn't like, and she expected Belichick to back her up by tagging along (whether he did or not remains a mystery as of this publication). While her outburst didn't end the interview, it was reportedly 30 minutes before the cameras started rolling again.
Belichick later defended his girlfriend's behavior. He explained that Hudson was present in a "professional" capacity, as she works for him, and he pushed back against the narrative that she was being controlling. "She was not deflecting any specific question or topic but simply doing her job to ensure the interview stayed on track," he said in a statement (via Variety).
Former pro linebacker Channing Crowder later offered his own insight into what it's like to conduct an interview with Belichick when Hudson is present. "She lurks," he said on his "Hochman and Crowder" radio show (via Pro Football Talk). "It's weird to know him as Coach Belichick ... and then to see this tiny, little 95-pound girl kind of — pretty much telling him what to do."
Bill Belichick's family is concerned about his relationship with Jordon Hudson
According to Pablo Torre, Bill Belichick's family started doing some probing into Jordon Hudson's life when they became skeptical of her relationship with the coach. "There is deep worry for how detrimental Jordon can be for not just North Carolina but Bill's legacy, reputation, everything he has built," he quoted an insider as saying on "Pablo Torre Finds Out." One thing the family possibly found out when conducting their investigation is that Hudson was previously in another relationship with a less-than-ideal age gap. A businessman named Joshua L. Zuckerman, who is 41 years older than Hudson, told TMZ that they broke up not long before she moved on with Bill.
Another source told Deuxmoi that Bill's family reached a verdict on Hudson and it's that they can't stand her. The insider claimed that the pageant queen and the fam have had "blowout fights," adding that Hudson has been rude to her boyfriend's children from his relationship with Debby Clarke. What we know for certain is that Jennifer Belichick, the wife of Bill's son, Steve Belichick, has called Hudson out on social media. In an Instagram discussion about Hudson interrupting Bill's "CBS Sunday Morning" interview, comedian Nikki Glaser jumped to her defense by arguing, "She's acting as his publicist." Jennifer fired back, "Publicists act in a professional manner and don't 'storm' off set delaying an interview." So, this rumor seems plausible.
She attempted to hijack two of her boyfriend's commercials
In 2025, coffee-loving actor Ben Affleck continued his Dunkin Donuts commercial streak at the Super Bowl with an ad featuring cameos from his brother Casey Affleck, comedian Druski, "Succession" star Jeremy Strong, Bill Belichick — and 2024 Miss Maine USA first runner-up Jordon Hudson. According to Page Six, it wasn't Hudson's star power that earned her a spot in the commercial, which saw her thrusting her fist in the air behind Ben in her own Dunkin tracksuit and showing off her wide range of facial expressions: smug smirk, sassy side-eye (directed at her significant other), and wide-eyed over-caffeinated euphoria. Her acting ability also isn't how she landed the role. "She forced her way in ... but Bill saw it as a way for her to get paid. People said they've never seen anything like it," a source told Page Six.
According to Pablo Torre's sources, Hudson also tried (and failed) to worm her way into another Belichick ad. Torre reported that she had hoped to use Belichick's Underdog Fantasy commercial to make their public debut as a couple, even though she hadn't been asked to appear in it. When suggesting the idea on set proved unsuccessful, she reportedly came up with a scheme that would make it more difficult to ignore her. "She left set, came back sometime later, and she was wearing a yellow polka dot bikini," Torre said on his podcast. He added that the crew responded to this excruciatingly embarrassing attention-seeking by agreeing to film footage of Hudson — using "a camera that may not have even been on."
Jordon Hudson is responsible for killing a UNC docuseries deal
According to some reports, Bill Belichick has relinquished control of many aspects of his career to Jordon Hudson. Of her level of involvement in his business dealings, an insider told Page Six, "He's handed off the ball to her." Hudson then purportedly proceeded to fumble a big opportunity for the University of North Carolina Tar Heels. An April 2025 report by The Athletic placed the blame on Hudson for bringing the production of a "Hard Knocks" docuseries centered on the team to a screeching halt right before it was set to be announced. The outlet also reported that Hudson was signing emails as the COO of Belichick Productions.
Page Six shared rumored details about why the deal fell apart, claiming it was related to Hudson's insistence on being one of the project's executive producers. She also wanted to be shown footage of the project as it was filmed, indicating that she desired a say in the final product. "The 'Hard Knocks' people were like, we can't deal with this goodbye, and they walked away," a source dished. Belichick told a different story about the docuseries' demise on "The Pivot Podcast," explaining, "'Hard Knocks' is training camp, and we're not training camp." However, the New York Times insisted it was Hudson's fault, adding that she had even listed co-ownership of the docuseries among her demands.
She got banned from joining her boyfriend on the football field
In April 2025, social media users had a field day mocking Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson when the latter was filmed authoritatively striding off the field during a Tar Heels practice — while clad in high heels. Pablo Torre later claimed on his podcast that Hudson's presence had become such a problem that she was being banned from all UNC football facilities. He followed up this humiliating revelation with a quote from an insider that clearly turned out to be hogwash: "Don't think you'll be hearing much from Jordon moving forward."
Jordan's response to the ban story was brief; she simply shared the hashtag "#scapeGOAT" on X. Torre's reporting was also scandalous enough that UNC decided to issue a denial to Us Weekly that read, "While Jordon Hudson is not an employee at the University or Carolina Athletics, she is welcome to the Carolina Football facilities. Jordon will continue to manage all activities related to Coach Belichick's personal brand outside of his responsibilities for Carolina Football and the University." The second part reiterating that Hudson has some say in her boyfriend's career certainly sounds suspicious.
Jordon Hudson's relationship destroyed her chances of competing in the Miss USA pageant
After coming frustratingly close to winning the Miss Maine USA crown in 2024, Jordon Hudson decided to take another shot at the title in 2025. Bill Belichick also attended the event to cheer her on, but she didn't leave with some bling to match her boyfriend's eight Super Bowl rings; instead, Hudson finished one spot worse than the prior year. But from the sounds of it, she might have been lucky to come in third. Pageant insiders told Page Six that Hudson had zero chance of winning, basically because the Miss USA organization wouldn't want to be represented by someone in the middle of what would become a PR nightmare for any enterprise associated with her. "There's too much drama and negativity behind who she's dating and what she's doing to ever consider her as a title holder," a source explained.
On "Pablo Torre Finds Out," Pablo Torre said that Hudson herself had been concerned about her personal life, and especially the "CBS Sunday Morning" debacle, hurting her odds of taking home a tiara. But after she lost, a source told People, "Knowing Jordan, this is something that she really wants. So if it's something that she wants to work towards in the future, she'll do it again." Page Six also reported that the ambitious beauty queen was hoping to put some of her crucial pageant skills — posing in a bikini — to use by angling for a pictorial in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
Jordon Hudson turned down DWTS but wants to star on a reality show
In 2024, the casting of convicted felon Anna Delvey on "Dancing with the Stars" caused a lot of drama. It seems like there's at least one controversial cast member on every season of the reality competition, and according to the Daily Mail, the producers wanted Jordon Hudson to fill that role for Season 34 in 2025. But she found herself in good company when she joined the celebs who have turned down "DWTS" invites, a list that includes Jamie Lee Curtis and Queen Latifah. "She likely will decline as it will be in the fall, the same time Bill will be coaching and she wants to be there for him at UNC," a source explained.
The insider added that Hudson would rather appear as a host on a show like "1st Look," which would allow her to do a little globe-trotting. However, Pablo Torre said one of his sources believes the real reason Hudson doesn't want to talk about how she met Belichick is because she might be planning on sharing all the juicy details on a reality show — and let's face it: The hate-watchers alone would make "Tar Heels & Tiaras" or "Sidelined by Love" ratings gold. The New York Times also shared its own mini-scoop on Hudson's television aspirations, reporting that she began planning a different football-centric docuseries after the "Hard Knocks" deal fell through.
Bill Belichick has considered kicking Jordon Hudson to the curb
According to a May 2025 report by The U.S. Sun, the challenges of navigating an age gap relationship started putting a strain on Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson's relationship after that unfortunate "CBS Sunday Morning" interview exposed Hudson's inexperience doing PR for someone as high-profile as her partner. "He feels now that she is pretty immature and selfish and many things," a confidant revealed.
Conversely, another insider said that it was Hudson's attempts at acting mature beyond her 24 years that were giving Belichick a headache. "[He] loves some independence and not being taken advantage of or treated like a kid or told what to do 24/7," they explained. The source even claimed that Hudson's behavior was starting to become a major turnoff for the coach, saying, "He is clearly thinking about breaking up with her, that is on the table and he doesn't feel the same about her in the last few weeks."
Meanwhile, other developments were possibly making it more difficult for Hudson to enjoy being with Belichick. Multiple reports claimed she wasn't receiving the warmest of receptions in Nantucket, where her boyfriend owns multiple properties. Apparently, loyal local acquaintances of Linda Holliday were one problem; they reportedly allied themselves with Belichick's ex and went all Regina George on Hudson when she showed up at a party Holliday's daughters were DJing. "[Hudson] was approached the entire night, with people asking, 'Oh, why are you here?' Like high school, mean girl things," a source recalled to People. Unfortunately, Hudson might find it difficult to find places she feels accepted on the island. "You could be sitting at Galley Beach restaurant and if [Hudson] walked in, 90% of the place would roll their eyes," a local told Page Six.
Bill Belichick is ready to start negotiating a prenup
While some reports were prophesying doom for Jordon Hudson and Bill Belichick, others were predicting wedding bells. In its in-depth May 2025 piece about the couple's relationship, the New York Times reported that Hudson had even confided to someone that Belichick had popped the question.
The coach is the only person who possesses more Super Bowl rings than Tom Brady, and he's so proud of this accomplishment that he christened a boat after it. Per TMZ Sports, Belichick's vessel was previously called "VIII Rings," but a photograph showed that he had renamed it "I + VIII Rings," lending some credence to the engagement report. Meanwhile, in its marriage reporting, Page Six mentioned one of the most important next steps Belichick would take after putting a ring on it. "They would definitely get a prenup," a source assured the outlet.
Life & Style took things a step further when quoting an insider who said of Belichick, "He's not even opposed to starting a family with her and becoming a late-in-life dad." If Belichick does become a septuagenarian coach, father, and husband of an ambitious wife, he'll definitely be forced to abide by his "no days off" catchphrase.