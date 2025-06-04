Tragic Details About Adele's Life
The tears shed over Adele's music could fill an ocean. The singer has been a hallmark of the music industry since 2008, when she released her debut album "19." Her chart-topping songs, like "To Make You Feel My Love" and "Rolling in the Deep," have not only been heart-wrenching personal admissions of her trauma, but they've cemented her as the best-selling U.K. female artist of the 21st century, which means Adele's listeners don't cry for nothing.
Adele dominates the tragic love song genre; it's unsurprising when you hear her background. Adele has faced many trials that go beyond her painful lyrics. From growing up without a father to struggling with postpartum depression after becoming a mother, the sensational artist emerged from a harrowing background to dominate the pop industry and amass her eye-watering net worth. Thus, looking back at the tragic details of her life makes her success even more impressive.
Adele's father was an alcoholic and left her and her mother
As a child, Adele was raised by a single mother in North London after her father, Mark Evans, abandoned them. She opened up about her estranged, alcoholic father in a 2022 interview with Oprah Winfrey for CBS' "Adele One Night Only" special, saying Evans' absence affected her adulthood, especially relationships. "As I got older, I definitely understood that it was the alcohol, it wasn't a choice that he was necessarily making himself," she said, adding (via YouTube): "I was definitely always trying to fill that void."
In a 2011 interview with The Sun, Evans confessed, "I was a rotten father at a time when she really needed me. I was putting away two litres of vodka and seven or eight pints of Stella every day." Before his death in 2021, after battling cancer, Adele made amends. She told Vogue that year: "We actually got our peace, again contrary to reports. I played him my album just a week before he passed over Zoom."
Adele lost her beloved grandfather young
Adele's childhood was fraught with devastation. Years after her father left, the "Easy on Me" hitmaker lost her grandfather. "I loved him so much, more than the world," Adele told i-D magazine in 2015. Adele was just ten years old when her grandfather died, but from that point on, she vowed to steer her career in a much different path than music. Instead, she was set on becoming a heart surgeon. "I wanted to fix people's hearts," she said.
Adele's incredible transformation into adulthood didn't bring her to medical school, but she is healing wounds in a different way. After releasing her debut album "19," the singer first played "Someone Like You" for her mother, who saw her daughter's talents as remarkable as if she were a doctor. "'You are a surgeon,'" Adele recalled her mom saying. "'You're fixing people's hearts.'" The musician has continued to write heartbreakingly relatable songs, but it's intriguing to think of one of music's biggest pop stars working in a hospital, never a star. Adele believes, "It's all a bit 'Sliding Doors' really, innit?"
The heartwrenching breakup that led to Adele's 21
Heartbreak ballads go hand-in-hand with the end of relationships, and Adele has a long dating history that coincides with her phenomenal music career. Her teenage fling is even considered the inspiration for "21." In 2012, Heat magazine reported that "Mr. 21" was Alex Sturrock, a 31-year-old photographer who dated Adele — ten years his junior — between the summer of 2008 and the spring of 2009. "It was an intense period for them," a source close to Sturrock told the outlet. "They met through mutual friends while Alex was working for Vice and hit it off straight away." The insider said that the pair were inseparable, and that Sturrock was even present when Adele won her first Grammy.
Even so, their relationship was complicated. According to Messy Nessy, Sturrock was hesitant to ever call Adele his girlfriend. Their mutual split felt more mature than any of her other breakups, but months after they called it quits, Adele was reeling over the news that he was engaged to someone else, per the Daily Mail. It was a turning point and an incentive to focus on her music. While writing "21," however, she turned to alcohol. "I was completely off my face writing that album, and a drunk tongue is an honest one," Adele told Vanity Fair in 2016. "I would drink two bottles of wine, and I would chain-smoke. Then I'd write the lyrics down and the next morning think, f***, that's quite good." Her anguish led to iconic songs like "Turning Tables," "Rolling in the Deep," and "Someone Like You."
Adele struggled with postpartum depression
Adele has been candid about her struggles with mental health. She was in a state of intense grief after losing her grandfather, so much so that it prompted her mother to seek her clinical help, per the Daily Mail. After becoming a mother herself, the "Hello" singer struggled with postpartum depression. In a 2021 interview with The Face, Adele revealed her sense of losing herself after giving birth. "My friends, my hobbies, the things I like doing without a baby, are things that make me who I am. And I didn't really have access to that for a while."
Adele resorted to one tactic that helped relieve some of her postpartum depression. She told Vanity Fair that talking to other mothers reinforced to Adele that she wasn't alone. "One day, I said to a friend, 'I f***in' hate this, and she burst into tears and said, 'I f***in' hate this, too,'" she recalled. "And it was done. It lifted." Adele also admitted that as her son, Angelo — now a tween — got older, it was easier to make time for herself.
A magazine helped Adele realize her marriage was over
It was thought that Adele had finally found the one when she began dating Simon Konecki in 2012. That same year, the couple announced that they were expecting their child, Angelo. For seven years, their relationship progressed lovingly, with the couple quietly getting married at some point along the way. However, by 2019, it was reported that Adele and Konecki had split.
Opening up about her divorce, Adele told Oprah Winfrey that it was a magazine questionnaire that gave her the revelation about her marriage. The question was: "What was something no one would ever know about you?" Her response: "I was like, 'I'm really not happy. I'm not living, I'm just plodding along." By 2021, they had finalized their divorce.
It had been six years since Adele had released "25," so it was only a matter of time before she was back in the studio. Her album "30" is widely considered to be a response to her breakup with Kolecki. The single "Easy On Me," released before the rest of the album, is a tear-jerking glimpse into her post-divorce life, all while raising Angelo. "My son has had a lot of questions," she told British Vogue in 2021. "I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he's in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness. It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that's a real wound for me that I don't know if I'll ever be able to heal."