Tragic Details About Adele's Life

It was thought that Adele had finally found the one when she began dating Simon Konecki in 2012. That same year, the couple announced that they were expecting their child, Angelo. For seven years, their relationship progressed lovingly, with the couple quietly getting married at some point along the way. However, by 2019, it was reported that Adele and Konecki had split.

Opening up about her divorce, Adele told Oprah Winfrey that it was a magazine questionnaire that gave her the revelation about her marriage. The question was: "What was something no one would ever know about you?" Her response: "I was like, 'I'm really not happy. I'm not living, I'm just plodding along." By 2021, they had finalized their divorce.

It had been six years since Adele had released "25," so it was only a matter of time before she was back in the studio. Her album "30" is widely considered to be a response to her breakup with Kolecki. The single "Easy On Me," released before the rest of the album, is a tear-jerking glimpse into her post-divorce life, all while raising Angelo. "My son has had a lot of questions," she told British Vogue in 2021. "I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he's in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness. It made him really unhappy sometimes. And that's a real wound for me that I don't know if I'll ever be able to heal."