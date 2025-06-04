Awkward Photo Of Lauren Boebert & Trump Has Us Asking Who Wears More Makeup
Donald Trump was obviously the most excited when the November election poll results were read, announcing him as the 47th President of the United States, but Lauren Boebert was a close second. The Colorado representative rushed to Instagram the day after Election Night to share a carousel of photos of her awkwardly standing with Trump, captioning the post in all caps, "Your President." No one asked for this, but go off.
In nearly every snapshot, Trump plastered on a big smile and gave his go-to thumbs-up pose, while Boebert did a lot of arm-on-hip positions, but that's not what is the most interesting part of this carousel — that would be the amount of makeup products used. To quote "Mean Girls," "The limit does not exist." While the majority of the comments were celebrating Trump's win, one person bluntly wrote, "Hard to tell who wears more makeup." Someone replied to that remark, "It's him. He looks like a wax figure. And is about as intelligent." Ouch.
While Trump is known for going heavy on the bronzer, Boebert easily holds her own in the excessive makeup department. It's clear she applies a little too much product to her face, making her appear like one of the political pundits who inspired TikTok's shady Republican Makeup trend. A trait is foundation or concealer that doesn't match your skin tone. The carousel speaks for itself on that front.
Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump are two peas in a pod
Besides both rocking way too much makeup on a daily basis, President Donald Trump and Lauren Boebert have a lot in common. For starters, both of them have to battle rumors they wear wigs. For Trump, it's an age-old insecurity he constantly denies, while Boebert has had numerous instances where her layered locks look fake.
Moreover, both Trump and Boebert have multiple children — POTUS has five and Boebert has four — and their oldest offspring have had trouble with the law. Donald Trump Jr. was once arrested for public intoxication in NOLA, more than a decade before his dad became President for the first time. Boebert's son, Tyler, was apprehended in February 2024 for numerous crimes, facing felony charges, including "four felony counts of Criminal Possession ID Documents – Multiple Victims," according to the Rifle (CO) Police Department.
The duo also loves rocking the MAGA hats and hollering that phrase every chance they get. Boebert even posted it on X, formerly known as Twitter, when she was photographed with a rumored squeeze, Kid Rock. Meanwhile, Trump often writes it (in all caps) on his Truth Social account.