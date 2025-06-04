Awkward Photo Of Lauren Boebert & Trump Has Us Asking Who Wears More Makeup

Donald Trump was obviously the most excited when the November election poll results were read, announcing him as the 47th President of the United States, but Lauren Boebert was a close second. The Colorado representative rushed to Instagram the day after Election Night to share a carousel of photos of her awkwardly standing with Trump, captioning the post in all caps, "Your President." No one asked for this, but go off.

In nearly every snapshot, Trump plastered on a big smile and gave his go-to thumbs-up pose, while Boebert did a lot of arm-on-hip positions, but that's not what is the most interesting part of this carousel — that would be the amount of makeup products used. To quote "Mean Girls," "The limit does not exist." While the majority of the comments were celebrating Trump's win, one person bluntly wrote, "Hard to tell who wears more makeup." Someone replied to that remark, "It's him. He looks like a wax figure. And is about as intelligent." Ouch.

While Trump is known for going heavy on the bronzer, Boebert easily holds her own in the excessive makeup department. It's clear she applies a little too much product to her face, making her appear like one of the political pundits who inspired TikTok's shady Republican Makeup trend. A trait is foundation or concealer that doesn't match your skin tone. The carousel speaks for itself on that front.