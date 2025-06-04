Scandalous Ryan Reynolds Rumors We Can't Ignore

Despite being at the center of his fair share of controversies, Ryan Reynolds somehow remained one of the most-liked celebrities in Hollywood for many years. The "Deadpool" star managed to deviate from the image of a more traditional, closed-off celebrity using his sardonic sense of humor on social media. A great example of Reynolds' off-beat public image would be his tweet from 2015, where he wrote, "My daughter's only 6 months old and already drawing. I'd hang it on the fridge but honestly, it's absolute garbage." Reynolds' hilarious personality similarly shines through in interviews.

When he sat down for a chat with Hugh Jackman in 2016, he brought up a question from "Brian Bleynolds from Vancouver, British Columbia," who wanted to know if the Australian actor wore heel lifts to appear taller than Reynolds in "The Wolverine." Of course, his dreamy yet somehow deeply unserious relationship with Blake Lively only made him more likable to the public. However, no amount of public adoration could save them from the backlash that came when people learned they got married at the Boone Hall Plantation in 2012.

Speaking to Fast Company in 2020, Reynolds apologized for his and Lively's wedding and labeled it a "giant f***ing mistake." "It's impossible to reconcile," he stated. "What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy." At the time, the couple's apologies and donations to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund helped them recover from the controversy. However, Reynolds' reputation eventually ended up in shambles because the unsavory rumors about him kept piling up.