Pam Bondi Forgets Hair Brush For Jeanine Pirro's Swearing In (But Trump Still Wins Messiest 'Do)
Becoming one of the most televised administrations, President Donald Trump has been poaching personalities from Fox News to join him in the White House. The latest to hop into the second Trump administration is Fox's own Judge Jeanine Pirro, who was sworn in as the interim United States attorney for the District of Columbia. A ceremony that should be taken seriously erred on the side of the disheveled when both Trump and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi rocked quite the jarring hair dos for the occasion. For her part, Bondi appeared to have forgotten to straighten all of her hair; and Trump was, well, rocking his usual 'do.
Jeanine Pirro sworn in pic.twitter.com/j8YE1nDE3m
— Acyn (@Acyn) May 28, 2025
Considering that Bondi's role within the Trump admin is to appear on camera, one would think she'd up her hair game. However, Bondi's locks lacked perfection once again — in fact, this isn't the first time Bondi forgot to completely iron out her entire head of hair. There was another moment where Bondi made a disastrous rookie mistake by not taking a flat iron to the back of her hair, making this a trend for her.
Trump, of course, had his usual frizzed-out swoop of hair, which gave Bondi a run for her money. While Trump's 70s are his worst hair decade yet, he and Bondi have been twinning when it comes to bad hair styles.
Pam Bondi and Donald Trump share some bad hair
While Jeanine Pirro might have overdone it with her bold makeup for her swearing in ceremony, Donald Trump and Pam Bondi were fighting it out for worst hair. In yet another sign that Trump and Bondi share a hair stylist, they both missed the mark for Pirro's big day. For her part, Pirro didn't seem to notice that either of them was having an off hair day, but that could just be Pirro's possible plastic surgery not allowing her to make a full range of facial expressions.
Notably, Bondi and Trump have a decades-long friendship, which could be partially to blame for the attorney general's bad hair. Considering Trump's famously fragile ego and defensiveness around his own mop top, Bondi's poor taste in hairstyles could be an attempt to fit in with her boss. Or, perhaps, it's an unforced error that Bondi doesn't notice because she's getting styling tips from Trump himself. Either way, she would do well to install a mirror to help her see the back of her head, or even higher a stylist to iron all her hair for her.