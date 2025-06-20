Barron Trump Still Has Tom Cruise's Daughter Suri Beat When It Comes To This One Thing
Being the child of celebrities can't be easy. Everyone watches every move you make and constantly compares you to your famous parents. That's a feeling both Barron Trump and Suri Cruise probably know all too well. Barron is the son of Donald and Melania Trump, and the 19-year-old can't go anywhere at NYU without his secret service in attendance. Suri is the daughter of lookalike mom Katie Holmes and estranged dad Tom Cruise. Unlike Barron, Suri's college life at Carnegie Mellon University has been much more lowkey; she's even experienced dorm life. This freedom is something Barron will never achieve at college as the son of the president.
However, Barron does have one leg up (literally) on Suri when it comes to height. The youngest Trump sibling is between 6 feet, 7 inches and 6 feet, 9 inches tall, while POTUS is only 6 feet, 3 inches tall — or so he claims. While Suri is taller than Tom, who only clocks in at 5 feet, 7 inches, she wouldn't look like a skyscraper standing next to him, unlike with Barron and Donald.
A paparazzi photo of Suri from 2023 showed how she's all grown up and clearly beating her dad's height. Holmes is reportedly 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and Suri is probably around the same height, since she was seen walking next to her mom in 2024 looking like absolute twins (via Harper's Bazaar).
Barron and Suri have vastly different relationships with their dads
Barron is super close with dad Donald Trump, while sadly, Suri hasn't had a relationship with Tom Cruise for years. In fact, father and daughter haven't seen each other since 2012, according to a source at Page Six. Tom's devotion to Scientology seems to have been the main reason for the separation. Katie Holmes left the church with a 6-year-old Suri and has never looked back. She was granted full custody after Holmes and Tom divorced (via Hello!). "Suri is not a Scientologist and never will be," former Scientology spokesperson Mike Rinder told Page Six.
Tom has missed major milestones in Suri's life, while Donald has been there for all of Barron's, despite the fact that Melania Trump has hinted that Donald was a hands-off dad. When Barron was accepted into NYU, Donald was clearly proud of his youngest son. "He was accepted to a lot of colleges," POTUS told the Daily Mail. "He's a very smart guy, and he'll be going to Stern, the business school, which is a great school at NYU." Although Tom is paying a whopping $65,000 per year for Suri to attend Carnegie Mellon University — as decided in the 2012 divorce terms that he'd foot the bill for Suri's education — he hasn't said anything publicly about it.