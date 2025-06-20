Barron Trump Still Has Tom Cruise's Daughter Suri Beat When It Comes To This One Thing

Being the child of celebrities can't be easy. Everyone watches every move you make and constantly compares you to your famous parents. That's a feeling both Barron Trump and Suri Cruise probably know all too well. Barron is the son of Donald and Melania Trump, and the 19-year-old can't go anywhere at NYU without his secret service in attendance. Suri is the daughter of lookalike mom Katie Holmes and estranged dad Tom Cruise. Unlike Barron, Suri's college life at Carnegie Mellon University has been much more lowkey; she's even experienced dorm life. This freedom is something Barron will never achieve at college as the son of the president.

However, Barron does have one leg up (literally) on Suri when it comes to height. The youngest Trump sibling is between 6 feet, 7 inches and 6 feet, 9 inches tall, while POTUS is only 6 feet, 3 inches tall — or so he claims. While Suri is taller than Tom, who only clocks in at 5 feet, 7 inches, she wouldn't look like a skyscraper standing next to him, unlike with Barron and Donald.

A paparazzi photo of Suri from 2023 showed how she's all grown up and clearly beating her dad's height. Holmes is reportedly 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and Suri is probably around the same height, since she was seen walking next to her mom in 2024 looking like absolute twins (via Harper's Bazaar).