The Most Juicy Royal Interactions Revealed By Lip Readers

Members of the royal family are notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to sharing details about their personal lives, but they can't remain totally mute when mingling during public events. They also must be well aware by now that anytime they crack their maws with cameras present, lip readers will be able to suss out some of what was said. These exchanges often offer illuminating insight into the royals' dynamics, although many of their interactions are rather mundane.

Some royal remarks can also make the kings, queens, princes, and princesses seem surprisingly relatable. Prince Louis' toothy grin stole the show at Trooping the Colour 2025, but lest her son get too carried away hamming it up and waving at the crowd, Catherine, Princess of Wales, engaged in some behavior many moms are all too familiar with: reminding him of what he was supposed to be doing. Speaking to the Mirror, lip reader Jeremy Freeman revealed what Catherine said to her son as his enthusiasm for the proceedings began to lag at a crucial moment: "National anthem. Louis, stand."

Thanks to the sharp eyes of professional lip reader Nicola Hickling, founder of Lipreader, we know what Prince William and Donald Trump's dynamic is like; she exclusively told The List that they had a warm exchange at the Notre Dame Cathedral. It's also through a lip reader that we learned there was a royal wardrobe malfunction at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; apparently, William's pants were a bit too snug. And then there are the far juicer lip-reading revelations.