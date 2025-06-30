Ivanka Trump's Little Black Dress Was Chic Until Her Orange Legs Showed Up
It's no secret that Ivanka Trump loves showing off her killer legs, often in curve-hugging couture. Going on vacation provides Ivanka with a lot of opportunities to flaunt her fashion and her impressive physique, which she's toned through some seriously intense workouts. At first glance, her latest stylish ensemble, a luxurious Carolina Herrera little black dress, seemed seriously chic. However, the whole thing was brought down a few notches when she showed off her overly tanned legs.
While many critics keep seeing signs that Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner are headed toward divorce, the couple put on a happy face and flew to Venice, Italy, for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding — which also served as a family vacation. Ivanka took to Instagram on June 29, 2025, to share a slideshow of snapshots from the idyllic outing. Specifically, from her romantic night out with her hubby, as they enjoyed the sights of Venice, in all its glory. Ivanka captioned the post, "La Dolce Notte," which translates to "the sweet night."
In the cover photo, Ivanka's legs are obscured by foliage, but as the carousel of snaps continues, it becomes clear that her legs are nearly as orange as her father, Donald Trump. For whatever reason, the apparently bronzer bath was more jarring, and glistening, in the photos she snapped inside their Venice hotel room. However, even when out and about on their date night, the tanning choice really undercut the classiness of her otherwise flawless look. Although Jared's two-toned fashion fail for the evening didn't help matters much.
Ivanka and Jared spent time in Venice with their kids for Jeff Bezos' wedding
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner also brought their three kids — Arabella, 13, Joseph, 10, and Theodore, 8 — to the City of Canals while they were there for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's opulent Italian wedding event, which took place over multiple days in late June 2025. According to some rumors, Ivanka was the most problematic guest at the lavish ceremony. As the daughter of the president, she reportedly came with the kind of security detail one would expect, and this apparently caused some tension at the event.
However, there's no denying that Ivanka was likely one of the most fashionable guests in attendance as well. She wore a stunning pink and white Oscar de la Renta gown with white floral embellishments, which she showed off on Instagram on the morning of the big day. "Ready to celebrate the love story of our friends," Ivanka captioned a slideshow post on June 26.
That post also included a photo of her and Jared — who once again brought down the elegance factor by quite a bit. Jared looked laughably casual in a simple black suit and white button down shirt, sans tie. The blandly forgettable look was capped off with the baffling choice of beige shoes that clashed hard with the rest of his look. Even though Ivanka's previous post from Italy saw her giving off Little Red Riding Hood vibes, Jared still managed to take home the medal for strangest sartorial choices from the family's Venice vacay.