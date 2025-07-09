Kristi Noem's Eyeliner Fail Was Full-On Kimberly Guilfoyle Cosplay (& Not In A Good Way)

Kristi Noem appears to have a penchant for cosplay, and her confusing costumes often end up distracting from her message. As Governor of South Dakota, Noem role-played her way through a series of professions in their "Freedom Works Here" TV campaign. As Secretary of Homeland Security, Noem's gotten roasted for donning a cowboy hat on TV and getting glammed up for an ICE raid. In June 2025, Noem decided to channel her efforts in a slightly different direction when she went to work, sporting over-the-top, Kimberly Guilfoyle-style eyeliner.

Typically, Noem's makeup fails are centered around her base layer, with cakey foundation being her top mistake. In this photo, however, Noem's eyeliner is massively overdone, with a thick line that makes her eyelid look incredibly small. The long wings don't help, and they seem uncomfortably close to the tips of Noem's eyebrows. Since Noem's eyes are downcast, her lower lids are partially obscured. However, looking at the corner of her left eye, it appears that there's a thick swipe of liner underneath her eyes, too.

While Noem's excessive liner is a definite makeup error, she has succeeded in her homage to Guilfoyle's aesthetic. The shady "Republican makeup" trend is often described as being similar to more ubiquitous 2016 beauty ideals. Guilfoyle's makeup style has completely changed over the years, and by 2016, she was all about fully-lined eyes. Like Noem, her eyeliner application has gotten even more heavy-handed since then and rapidly expanded up towards her brows.