Kari Lake's Most Embarrassing Makeup Mistakes

When President Donald Trump entered the White House for a second time, he made sure to bring many of his friends along with him. With much of Trump's cabinet stacked with people willing to boost his ego, it made sense that controversial political figure and Fox News personality Kari Lake would join the fray. Similar to Trump, Lake is an election denier of the Arizona race she lost fair and square. Also similar to Trump, Lake struggles with finding a proper balance when it comes to her bronzer and makeup.

Considering popular conservative aesthetic trends like Mar-A-Lago face are all the rage these days, it tracks that Lake would follow suit. Many of these fads include heavy foundation, charcoal black eyeliner smudged to near raccoon levels, and off-putting lip colors. For her part, Lake has managed to nail each and every one of these on a regular basis. In fact, many of her makeup mistakes are that she simply seems stuck in a rut, using the same overbearing colors and contours. Here are five examples of Lake pushing the limits of cosmetics and being incredibly repetitive in her process.