Kari Lake's Most Embarrassing Makeup Mistakes
When President Donald Trump entered the White House for a second time, he made sure to bring many of his friends along with him. With much of Trump's cabinet stacked with people willing to boost his ego, it made sense that controversial political figure and Fox News personality Kari Lake would join the fray. Similar to Trump, Lake is an election denier of the Arizona race she lost fair and square. Also similar to Trump, Lake struggles with finding a proper balance when it comes to her bronzer and makeup.
Considering popular conservative aesthetic trends like Mar-A-Lago face are all the rage these days, it tracks that Lake would follow suit. Many of these fads include heavy foundation, charcoal black eyeliner smudged to near raccoon levels, and off-putting lip colors. For her part, Lake has managed to nail each and every one of these on a regular basis. In fact, many of her makeup mistakes are that she simply seems stuck in a rut, using the same overbearing colors and contours. Here are five examples of Lake pushing the limits of cosmetics and being incredibly repetitive in her process.
Kari Lake blacked out her eyes for a car show
In an Instagram post dedicated to her trip to the Tucson Classics Car Show, Kari Lake shows off "some beautiful cars," as well as some troubling makeup. Her lip color is a strange nude purple that creates an uncanny valley situation alongside her heavy foundation — it's hard to know where her lips end and her face begins.
While Lake has certainly undergone quite the transformation, what's remained consistent is her heavy use of eyeliner and eye shadow. Here, it's as if she's blacked out the eyes of her own photo. Her makeup is so heavy it's hard to tell if she's blinking or not.
Kari Lake and Karoline Leavitt both missed the makeup mark
Kari Lake took to Instagram to celebrate Karoline Leavitt "becoming the next [...] White House Press Secretary!" Unfortunately, both women seemed to have struggled with getting camera-ready for the big moment. Leavitt has exposed her own bad makeup skills in the past, and in this photo, she looks as if she's not wearing any makeup when compared to Lake.
Lake once again chose that strange lavender-gray lipstick color and too much eyeliner. She also wore an overpowering blush to go with her unnatural foundation shade.
Kari Lake keeps it cakey with Abe Hamadeh
Kari Lake is trying to prove she's enjoying her time in Washington, DC by taking selfies with new buds. Lake posted this snap to Instagram of her smiling "alongside my friend Congressman Abe Hamadeh." While Hamadeh tries to pull a grimace into a grin, Lake has once again overdone her makeup.
Lake's eyebrows, while finely shaped, are exaggerated and intense — the possible result of threading mixed with a gel product. Of course, there's the heavy eye shadow coupled with the strange deep purple lipstick. However, this time her lips are outlined with an off-putting brown color, which might not be producing the results Lake was going for.
Kari Lake made a heavy makeup mistake
To celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the White House, Kari Lake posted a selfie to Instagram with her new friend Raheem Kassam. Going from Fox News to politics, Lake was proud to be able to "say I had a Guinness at the White House," however, she once again fumbled the bag with her makeup for the occasion.
Proving why heavy foundation can be a hindrance for those of us with smile lines, Lake's makeup accidentally gives away her age by accentuating her wrinkles instead of smoothing them. Her blush is also a bit too intense, making her appear flushed (although that could be the Guinness).
Kari Lake needs a refreshed makeup routine
Spotted once again with new bestie Raheem Kassam, Kari Lake shared her experience celebrating at an event for Marco Rubio on Instagram. While there's no word on how Lake's husband, Jeff Halperin, feels about her spending so much time with Kassam, there's a lot to say about her makeup choices here.
Once again, Lake has donned simply too much of everything. Her brows are too dark, her eyes are too smoky, and her foundation is too heavy. It is nice to see her in a different lip shade, but this strange matte-ish finish feels dated. However, it does seem as if Lake has a good time regardless of how much makeup she's wearing.