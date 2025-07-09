Kid Rock's Trashy Look Is Put On Blast Amid Lauren Boebert Romance Rumors
Representing his Michigan roots while in Tennessee, Robert James Ritchie — aka Kid Rock — has apparently teamed up with UFC president and CEO Dana White to host a brunch. According to an Instagram post shared by White, the restaurant The Detroit Cowboy will be doing a pop-up of sorts, though what it has to do with mixed martial arts is a mystery. The rock star promoting his restaurant seems benign enough, however when mixed with the rumors that Kid Rock and Colorado politician Lauren Boebert might be dating, they take a different turn.
Kid Rock broke off his relationship of seven years to fiancée Audrey Berry shortly after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. While there's certainly been some controversies following Kid Rock since his friendship with Trump, it seems that toying with Republican women might have caught up with him. The comments on the post regarding the pop-up brunch painted a picture of online masses not pleased with the actions of the musician. "Kid Rock is a clown," writes one. "Bro aged like milk," writes another. However, there were also rumblings of the "Redneck Paradise" singer preferring younger women. Considering that Boebert is 16 years his junior, it does seem as if the rumors of their dating might be beginning to hold water — but she just might have competition.
Kid Rock might have eyes for more than just Lauren Boebert
As much as the potential union between Lauren Boebert and Kid Rock might feel like a match made in MAGA heaven, the two seem to be on separate pages. For her part, Boebert isn't even trying to stop the rumors that she and the "Devil Without a Cause" singer are dating. However, Kid Rock has seemingly taken a different approach — by putting his success on display.
With the launch of Kid Rock's new restaurant, Boebert could feel miffed. She and her ex-husband Jayson Boebert shuttered their Shooters Grill right around the time their marriage was ending. While Jayson has a lot to say about his ex Lauren, the loss of the business could still sting for her, and seeing her potential beau bragging about his new spot might not be the calling card he thinks it is.
There's also the curious case of Kid Rock showing off every MAGA woman except Lauren. The "Only God Knows Why" singer been spotted with Pam Bondi and Kristi Noem, but Lauren has been mysteriously absent. With all the steep competition for his attention, it's no wonder that Lauren has been dressing up like Kid Rock's date instead of like the politician she still is.