Kid Rock's Trashy Look Is Put On Blast Amid Lauren Boebert Romance Rumors

Representing his Michigan roots while in Tennessee, Robert James Ritchie — aka Kid Rock — has apparently teamed up with UFC president and CEO Dana White to host a brunch. According to an Instagram post shared by White, the restaurant The Detroit Cowboy will be doing a pop-up of sorts, though what it has to do with mixed martial arts is a mystery. The rock star promoting his restaurant seems benign enough, however when mixed with the rumors that Kid Rock and Colorado politician Lauren Boebert might be dating, they take a different turn.

Kid Rock broke off his relationship of seven years to fiancée Audrey Berry shortly after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. While there's certainly been some controversies following Kid Rock since his friendship with Trump, it seems that toying with Republican women might have caught up with him. The comments on the post regarding the pop-up brunch painted a picture of online masses not pleased with the actions of the musician. "Kid Rock is a clown," writes one. "Bro aged like milk," writes another. However, there were also rumblings of the "Redneck Paradise" singer preferring younger women. Considering that Boebert is 16 years his junior, it does seem as if the rumors of their dating might be beginning to hold water — but she just might have competition.