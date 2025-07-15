Donald Trump's Ex Looks Too Young To Be A Grandma While Holding Tiffany's Baby
While being a grandparent is nothing new to President Donald Trump, who first became one when granddaughter Kai Trump was born in 2007, it's a whole new experience for Marla Maples. Donald's second ex-wife is the mother of daughter Tiffany Trump, who became a mother to son Alexander Trump Boulos in May 2025 with husband Michael Boulos.
Maples shared a carousel of pics and videos on Instagram recently showing off her grandmother life — except she looks super young to be a grandma. She's 61 years old, but needs to drop her skincare routine because she could easily pass for late 40s or early 50s. (For reference, Donald is 79 years old, and looks every bit his age.) "These photos are from his very first days with us...full of wonder and light," Maples captioned. She also wrote about letting her grandson decide what to call her, since that's what Tiffany ended up doing for her maternal grandmother.
Last month, she posted a gym video on Instagram that showed off her fit body (sorry, Melania). While the first lady is beautiful in her own right, she doesn't scream "workout queen" like Maples does. Maybe grandmother and grandson will exercise together when Alexander gets older.
Marla Maples and Donald Trump are still in each other's lives
Despite splitting in 1997 — and with Marla Maples only getting $2 million out of Donald Trump's then-$5 billion fortune — the ex-couple are still on good terms. Back in November, the day after Election Day, a photo was posted to Instagram that showed Maples in close contact with her former husband. The cozy pic of Donald with his ex raised questions about rumored marriage troubles with Melania Trump. Granted, it's not like the duo were making out, but they were leaning into each other so Donald could hear whatever it was Maples was saying to him. Some people in the comments were super confused to see her there. "Is that Marla Maples??" one person asked. It's giving "Ariana, what are you doing here?" vibes.
There have been several red flags in Donald and Melania's marriage, and Maples' own Instagram posts about her ex winning the 2024 election had everyone saying the same shady things — namely, if she was being paid to show support. While it's normal for exes to remain on friendly terms, especially if they have children, the timing is suspicious. Plus, it doesn't help quell the ongoing failing marriage rumors between Donald and Melania.