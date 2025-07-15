Donald Trump's Ex Looks Too Young To Be A Grandma While Holding Tiffany's Baby

While being a grandparent is nothing new to President Donald Trump, who first became one when granddaughter Kai Trump was born in 2007, it's a whole new experience for Marla Maples. Donald's second ex-wife is the mother of daughter Tiffany Trump, who became a mother to son Alexander Trump Boulos in May 2025 with husband Michael Boulos.

Maples shared a carousel of pics and videos on Instagram recently showing off her grandmother life — except she looks super young to be a grandma. She's 61 years old, but needs to drop her skincare routine because she could easily pass for late 40s or early 50s. (For reference, Donald is 79 years old, and looks every bit his age.) "These photos are from his very first days with us...full of wonder and light," Maples captioned. She also wrote about letting her grandson decide what to call her, since that's what Tiffany ended up doing for her maternal grandmother.

Last month, she posted a gym video on Instagram that showed off her fit body (sorry, Melania). While the first lady is beautiful in her own right, she doesn't scream "workout queen" like Maples does. Maybe grandmother and grandson will exercise together when Alexander gets older.